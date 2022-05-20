18 Wedding Accessories Every Bride Should Consider

There are a lot of things to be anxious about when expecting a new baby, but diapers shouldn't be a contributing factor. When I was expecting my first, I remember feeling so overwhelmed when it came to things like diaper sizes and tracking diaper changes. In fact, the first person who gave me any type of "diaper lesson" was the nurse in the maternity ward. I remember my husband saying to me, "So, they would just let you take a baby home without knowing this stuff?!" It feels shocking and foreign, and why wouldn't it — it's not something you need to know until you need to know it . . . kind of like filing taxes. Thankfully, that nurse was our diaper CPA and helped guide me through the whole process — from what type of diaper to buy to how many to have on hand to how often you should change them. There is definitely a learning curve when it comes to diapering, but we found that Pampers was the easiest, most convenient solution for new parents like us.

