18 Wedding Accessories Every Bride Should Consider

Paulina Gretzky walked down the aisle in Vera Wang!. The bride shimmered during her wedding with pro golfer Dustin Johnson on Saturday at Tennessee's Blackberry Farm. Gretzky showed off the stunning look on Instagram Monday in a photo of the newlyweds kissing. "4/23/22♥," she simply captioned the post. For...
When it comes to your wedding, you want everything to be perfect — especially your outfit. While most brides opt for a pair of heels, you can also rock a pair of stylish wedding sneakers. Whether you want to wear them the whole day or you're looking for something to slip on after the ceremony, these versatile shoes can totally save your feet. Whoever said bridal sneakers weren't a thing definitely hasn't seen these styles.
The temperatures are heating up, and so are our go-to outfits. This summer, our style MO is about flaunting what we've got in fierce, fitted looks. That's why we're stocking up on sleek bodysuits and body-con dresses this season. Old Navy's BodLove collection is the key to building the flirty, flattering summer wardrobe of your dreams.
Zendaya's gone bronde — for now, anyway. The "Euphoria" actor was recently spotted on the set of her new movie, "Challengers," in both a new hair color as well as a new cut. Instead of her usual style, she was sporting a chin-length bob in a light bronde shade.
Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
90 Day Fiancé stars Anna-Marie Campisi and Mursel Mistanoglu have added a little boy to their family! The couple, who tied the knot on Season 7 of the TLC reality show, announced on Instagram this week that their son, Gokhan John, had been born via a surrogate on Monday, April 11 after the couple's initial struggle with fertility.
Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
6ix9ine continues to take drastic measures in his pursuit of clout. Now, he's taunting Lil Durk about King Von's death with the use of a look-alike and a prop. On Tuesday (April 26), 6ix9ine shared a video on his Instagram page where he is standing on a street corner with a group of men, one of whom looks exactly like Lil Durk. The look-alike goes by the nickname Perkio. In the clip, Tekashi pulls a jacket out of a bag and one of the rapper's associates puts it around the shoulders of faux Durk, who looks scared.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's third wedding was their most lavish one yet. After officially tying the knot on May 15 in an intimate courthouse ceremony in Southern California, the couple gathered their family and friends together for a bigger celebration in Portofino, Italy, where they said their third round of "I dos" on May 22. (The couple also had a "practice wedding" in Las Vegas on April 4.) Their Italian wedding proved to be a true showstopper, as evidenced by Kardashian's unconventional wedding dress.
Benzino is once again airing out some family business. After previously calling 50 Cent the “first hip-hop rat,” and getting into various other conflicts with his daughter Coi Leray, the rapper has now name-dropped both of them in a Twitter tirade. On Sunday, Fif took to Instagram to...
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Johnny Chao is showing off a new look on social media. The reality TV star rocked a fresh-faced look on the show. However, Chao debuted some new facial hair in his most recent post on Instagram. More specifically, he grew a beard and mustache.
Summer usually means celebrating in a big way: weddings, baby showers, blowout barbecues, graduations . . . but it doesn't have to be the Fourth of July to make the most of the season. Between the late sunsets, rising temps, and much-needed surge of vitamin D, the whole summer can feel like a party — as long as you celebrate the little moments of the season accordingly. From the first cocktails sipped al fresco to a party dedicated to the longest day of the year, we've rounded up a few key moments that deserve romanticizing this year, along with tips to make them feel like a party. (Even if you're hanging solo.)
Stepping onto the hot, sandy grounds of day one of this year's Hangout Music Festival, I immediately felt overdressed for the occasion. Glittered-up festivalgoers strolled into the event in droves wearing their tiniest bikinis and swimwear ready to party — I felt like the new kid on the block.
There are a lot of things to be anxious about when expecting a new baby, but diapers shouldn't be a contributing factor. When I was expecting my first, I remember feeling so overwhelmed when it came to things like diaper sizes and tracking diaper changes. In fact, the first person who gave me any type of "diaper lesson" was the nurse in the maternity ward. I remember my husband saying to me, "So, they would just let you take a baby home without knowing this stuff?!" It feels shocking and foreign, and why wouldn't it — it's not something you need to know until you need to know it . . . kind of like filing taxes. Thankfully, that nurse was our diaper CPA and helped guide me through the whole process — from what type of diaper to buy to how many to have on hand to how often you should change them. There is definitely a learning curve when it comes to diapering, but we found that Pampers was the easiest, most convenient solution for new parents like us.
