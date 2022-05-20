ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, WI

Police: Altoona man found with hundreds of images of child porn

By Dan Holtz Leader-Telegram staff
Leader-Telegram
5 days ago
 5 days ago

EAU CLAIRE — An Altoona man was found to be in possession of hundreds of videos and pictures of confirmed child pornography, authorities say.

Blake A. Mahon, 32, 618 Saxonwood Road, was charged Thursday in Eau Claire County Court with 20 felony counts of possession of child pornography and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A $100,000 signature bond was set for Mahon, which prohibits him from having unsupervised contact with children, accessing the internet except for employment and communicating with his attorney, and possessing any device capable of accessing the internet.

Mahon returns to court June 13.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Altoona police detective received a cyber tip on Nov. 16 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding a child porn video that originated from an email address associated with a Charter Communications account assigned to Mahon.

The detective received a second cyber tip on March 14 regarding six more files of child porn that were linked to Mahon.

On March 23, authorities searched Mahon’s residence, where he lived with his ex-wife.

Authorities removed a memory card from Mahon’s phone, which contained hundreds of photos and videos of confirmed child pornography.

Mahon’s ex-wife contacted police on April 8, indicating she was having a hard time with the investigation.

The woman said Mahon has admitted to looking at child porn. After authorities searched their residence, the woman said she asked Mahon if he did it. His response was “it’s not going to be good.”

Blake told the woman that looking at child porn was like looking at a train wreck. He can’t just look away.

Mahon told the woman he has been looking at child porn for about five years.

During the course of the investigation, authorities found a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside Mahon’s vehicle.

If convicted of the felony charges, Mahon could be sentenced to up to 300 years in prison.

