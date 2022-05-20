EC man convicted of 10th OWI, hit-and-run crash

EAU CLAIRE — A jury has convicted an Eau Claire man for his 10th drunken driving arrest and being involved in a hit-and-run crash.

Robert H. Booth, 65, 2507 S. Hastings Way, was found guilty of a felony count of 10th-offense drunken driving and misdemeanor counts of hit-and-run attended vehicle and operating after revocation following a two-day trial in Eau Claire County Court.

Judge Emily Long ordered a pre-sentence investigation by the state Department of Corrections and revoked his $10,000 signature bond, meaning that Booth will be held in the Eau Claire County Jail until his July 11 sentencing.

Booth could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire police responded to a hit-and-run crash at 3:40 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in the 2100 block of South Hastings Way.

The striking vehicle was a white sedan that was last seen traveling south on Hastings Way.

The drivers of the two victim vehicles said they were eastbound on Pleasant Street and were stopped at the intersection with South Hastings Way.

The white sedan came up from behind and struck the second vehicle, which then was pushed into the rear of the first vehicle.

The driver of the white sedan, later identified as Booth, talked to the other two drivers for a short time and then drove off.

The front bumper and license plate of Booth’s vehicle were at the crash scene, which led police to Booth’s residence.

Booth admitted to drinking at a tavern, driving and then being involved in a crash.

When asked why he drove away from the crash scene, Booth said “I felt like I had to.” He said he didn’t want to go to prison.

Booth needed assistance to get on his feet and walk. An odor of intoxicants could be detected on his breath. It took him three to four minutes to put on a slip-on style shoe.

Booth said there are now too many coffee shops near where the crash occurred. The crash was caused because there is now too much traffic in that area, he said.

Booth said he was probably going to go to prison for five years.

Booth failed field sobriety tests. He was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire for a blood draw.

After checking with state Department of Transportation records, it was determined Booth’s driving status was revoked because of a prior drunken driving offense.

He was also required to have an ignition interlock device installed on any vehicle he owned or operated.

Booth was previously convicted of drunken driving in May 1990 in Minnesota, in May 1992, March 1993, October 1994, November 1998, June 2001 and May 2005 in Eau Claire County, in December 2014 in Polk County, and in December 2013 in Chippewa County.