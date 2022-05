Worcester residents will soon be able to address any city-related issue 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The city is preparing to implement a 24/7 311 customer service hotline, which will be available by phone, text, WhatsApp and city of Worcester-branded smartphone app powered by SeeClickFix. The program, which will be available near the end of June, will replace the current Department of Public Works Customer Service Center, which is currently available only by phone and during business hours.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO