Sumner, MO

Sumner's 1969 basketball team honored for undefeated season

By Karen Kornacki
KMBC.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Kan. — It was the team that time...

www.kmbc.com

ozarkradionews.com

Junior College Player of the Year, Sean East, Joins Mizzou

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The 2022 Junior College Player of the Year, Sean East, has signed with Mizzou basketball for the upcoming 2022-23 season. East has previous Division 1 experience with playing time at UMass and Bradley, before his success at John A. Logan Junior College. He will have two remaining years of eligibility.
COLUMBIA, MO
St. Louis American

Small schools make big tracks to state titles

It was a big weekend for some area small schools in the Missouri Class 1 and 2 State Track and Field Championships in Jefferson City. Principia dominated the field to win the Class 1 state championship, while Whitfield and Lutheran North finished in second and third place, respectively, at the Class 2 state meet.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
City
Sumner, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Basketball
KMBC.com

More rain incoming for Wednesday and Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More rain incoming for Wednesday and Thursday in the Kansas City area. IMPACT DAYS: WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY – for scattered showers. Rain is likely this evening with scattered showers overnight and Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 60s Wednesday and mid-60s Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT
KMBC.com

Several rounds of rain and storms in Kansas City area Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A storm system will move through the Kansas City area Tuesday, bringing several rounds of rain and storms. It's an Impact Day with 1-2" of rain is expected and a high of 61 degrees. Wednesday the rain will linger, with scattered showers and long breaks....
ENVIRONMENT
Awesome 92.3

Missouri State Fair Bud Stage Talent Line Up Set

A lot of familiar acts will be hitting the Bud Stage at the Missouri State Fair this summer. Some of the familiar acts include The Nace Brothers, Dirt Road Addiction, Clay Clear Band, Supermatics, and Mad Hoss Jackson. 2022 Bud Stage Lineup for the Missouri State Fair. The Nace Brothers...
SEDALIA, MO
KMBC.com

Monday cool and cloudy in the metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Monday will be partly cloudy, high 66°. Overnight, rain and thunderstorms are likely after midnight, low 52°. Tuesday is an Impact Day with more widespread, heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. 1-2” possible. High temperature around 62°. On Wednesday, the rain will taper...
#Kan
KMBC.com

Olathe East holds graduation ceremony for hundreds of students

OLATHE, Kan. — It was graduation day on Sunday for seniors at Olathe East High School. The ceremony comes just months after a school shooting that injured an assistant principal and school resource officer. "(These) past four years were lots stress, lots of decisions, lots of not knowing what...
OLATHE, KS
KMBC.com

A dry evening turns into rain and storms Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A storm system will slowly move out of the southern plains and will pick up tons of moisture that will be converted to several rounds of rain and storms in the Kansas City area. The storms do not look severe, so damaging wind or hail...
ENVIRONMENT
KAKE TV

Teen honored for perfect school attendance

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KAKE) — For one graduating Kansas City-area senior, school was a commitment and he'd never misses a day in 13 years. "I'm always there and I'm always on time," Excelsior Springs senior Jacob Smith said. KMBC reports that at this week's graduation, Jacob's school district gave...
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
NewsBreak
High School Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Chiefs Baller Suffers Bullet Riddled Ford Bronco

Thankfully, nobody was hurt. Here's a quick glimpse at the sitch . . . The Minden Police Department tells TMZ Sports ... the gunfire went down at some point on Friday afternoon in Minden, where L'Jarius Sneed played high school football. According to a department spokesperson, Sneed's Ford Bronco --...
KMBC.com

Family of Kansas City homicide victim pleads for answers

The family of Aaron Eichelberger is pleading for answers after he was killed in Kansas City last weekend. On Saturday, they remembered the 42-year-old father of five and called for justice. Eichelberger’s family held a balloon release at Maple View Park in Grandview. Police say Eichelberger was shot last...
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

St Joseph Man Arrested in Andrew County on Multiple Accusatory Charges

A St Joseph man was arrested Sunday in Andrew County on multiple accusatory charges. Just before 9 P.M. Sunday the Missouri State Highway Patrol made the arrest of 45-year-old Robert Mendoza who is accused of driving while intoxicated as a persistent offender, driving while revoked, and speeding. Mendoza is being...
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

Five injured after crash on Gregory Boulevard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three juveniles and two adults have been injured as a result of a crash near Gregory Boulevard and Oldham Road. Kansas City police say that the accident happened a little after 2 p.m. Sunday. An investigation revealed that a black Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound...
KANSAS CITY, MO

