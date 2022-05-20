Sumner's 1969 basketball team honored for undefeated season

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The 2022 Junior College Player of the Year, Sean East, has signed with Mizzou basketball for the upcoming 2022-23 season. East has previous Division 1 experience with playing time at UMass and Bradley, before his success at John A. Logan Junior College. He will have two remaining years of eligibility.
It was a big weekend for some area small schools in the Missouri Class 1 and 2 State Track and Field Championships in Jefferson City. Principia dominated the field to win the Class 1 state championship, while Whitfield and Lutheran North finished in second and third place, respectively, at the Class 2 state meet.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Former Mizzou football coach Gary Pinkel hosted his fourth annual charity golf tournament at the Club at the Old Hawthorne on Monday afternoon. Pinkel created the G.P. Made Foundation to help kids across the state of Missouri and holds this event each year to raise money for his foundation.
Sharlize Palacios’ broke a scoreless tie with a solo home run to lead off the fifth inning and Devyn Netz continued Arizona’s impressive pitching in the postseason with another complete-game shutout, leading the Wildcats to a 1-0 win Sunday over Missouri in the Columbia (Mo.) Regional. Arizona (36-20)...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More rain incoming for Wednesday and Thursday in the Kansas City area. IMPACT DAYS: WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY – for scattered showers. Rain is likely this evening with scattered showers overnight and Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 60s Wednesday and mid-60s Thursday.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A storm system will move through the Kansas City area Tuesday, bringing several rounds of rain and storms. It's an Impact Day with 1-2" of rain is expected and a high of 61 degrees. Wednesday the rain will linger, with scattered showers and long breaks....
A lot of familiar acts will be hitting the Bud Stage at the Missouri State Fair this summer. Some of the familiar acts include The Nace Brothers, Dirt Road Addiction, Clay Clear Band, Supermatics, and Mad Hoss Jackson. 2022 Bud Stage Lineup for the Missouri State Fair. The Nace Brothers...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Monday will be partly cloudy, high 66°. Overnight, rain and thunderstorms are likely after midnight, low 52°. Tuesday is an Impact Day with more widespread, heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. 1-2” possible. High temperature around 62°. On Wednesday, the rain will taper...
OLATHE, Kan. — It was graduation day on Sunday for seniors at Olathe East High School. The ceremony comes just months after a school shooting that injured an assistant principal and school resource officer. "(These) past four years were lots stress, lots of decisions, lots of not knowing what...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A storm system will slowly move out of the southern plains and will pick up tons of moisture that will be converted to several rounds of rain and storms in the Kansas City area. The storms do not look severe, so damaging wind or hail...
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KAKE) — For one graduating Kansas City-area senior, school was a commitment and he'd never misses a day in 13 years. "I'm always there and I'm always on time," Excelsior Springs senior Jacob Smith said. KMBC reports that at this week's graduation, Jacob's school district gave...
Thankfully, nobody was hurt. Here's a quick glimpse at the sitch . . . The Minden Police Department tells TMZ Sports ... the gunfire went down at some point on Friday afternoon in Minden, where L'Jarius Sneed played high school football. According to a department spokesperson, Sneed's Ford Bronco --...
JACKSON COUNTY —A Kansas City man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Andreone T. Hall at a gas station at 33rd and Linwood in Kansas City, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Jerpree Williams, 20, faces Murder 2nd Degree, Unlawful Use of a...
The family of Aaron Eichelberger is pleading for answers after he was killed in Kansas City last weekend. On Saturday, they remembered the 42-year-old father of five and called for justice. Eichelberger’s family held a balloon release at Maple View Park in Grandview. Police say Eichelberger was shot last...
A St Joseph man was arrested Sunday in Andrew County on multiple accusatory charges. Just before 9 P.M. Sunday the Missouri State Highway Patrol made the arrest of 45-year-old Robert Mendoza who is accused of driving while intoxicated as a persistent offender, driving while revoked, and speeding. Mendoza is being...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After months oflistening sessions, the KC Chamber of Commerce presented its findings on what both the community and police are looking for in a new chief. Kansas City leaders believe the city is one step closer to finding a new KCPD police chief. "The main...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three juveniles and two adults have been injured as a result of a crash near Gregory Boulevard and Oldham Road. Kansas City police say that the accident happened a little after 2 p.m. Sunday. An investigation revealed that a black Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound...
