Teen duo accused of throwing rocks at young alligators in Cape Coral canal

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Neighbors in a NW Cape Coral neighborhood are concerned after a teen duo was spotted throwing rocks from a bridge at young alligators in the water.

It happened Tuesday evening at the bridge along NW Douglas Parkway, near NW 4th Place. A neighbor saw the teens, who looked between 16 and 18 years old, bring their bikes past a ‘No Trespassing’ sign.

When the neighbor asked what they were doing, the teens allegedly replied that throwing rocks at the water is how they’ve caught the 2.5 foot long, young gators in the past.

The neighbor contacted the Cape Coral Police Department. Officers responded to the area and told the teens to head home. But it wasn’t long before the neighbor called CCPD again and said their friend saw one of the teens return with a flashlight and rope.

Nearby residents hope the teens stop before someone gets hurt. Matthew Hollenbeck said, “If these small gators are hungry and mama is teaching them how to feed, that’s kind of dangerous.”

FGCU Professor of Ecology and Environmental Studies Dr. Win Everham said excursions like this could have long-term effects on the area’s ecosystem, like algae blooms.

Dr. Everham said alligators are top predators in the food chain. Shrinking theory population could also shrink algae-eating specie populations.