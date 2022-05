MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s graduation time all across Arizona. But one Mesa woman took a little detour before going to med school and earning her degree. She put her dream of becoming a doctor on hold and started a family. Then, nine kids later, she went back to school. This past Friday, Sarah Merrill graduated from the Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine, nearly 20 years after finishing her undergrad studies at Dartmouth College. This is Something Good!!

