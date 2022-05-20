Virtual Poetry Salon

Click here to read the full article. The 28th Sarajevo Film Festival has unveiled the jury of its feature film competition jury. Director and screenwriter Sebastian Meise will serve as jury president and fellow jurors include director, screenwriter and producer Lucile Hadžihalilović, writer-director Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović, actor Milan Marić and producer and senior consultant for international co-productions Katriel Schory. Meise debuted with “Still Life,” which premiered at the San Sebastián International Film Festival and won several awards. His documentary film “Outing” was presented at the Hot Docs Festival in Toronto. His latest feature film “Great Freedom” was shown at the Cannes Film...

MOVIES ・ 41 MINUTES AGO