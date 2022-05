(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois state government could run into budget trouble in a few years due to the recent one-time surge of federal tax funds to pay recurring, longer-term expenses. The Volcker Alliance, a non-proft group that promotes responsible government spending, says states need to be careful which projects they fund with the ARPA money to make sure they don’t create long-term budget problems down the road. The newly released report also says that California and Pennsylvania are two other states with Illinois that must watch out.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO