Monroe County, WV

WVU Medicine brought lung cancer screenings to Monroe County

By Harper Emch
 5 days ago

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) – L.U.C.A.S., a first-of-its-kind, state-of-the-art mobile lung cancer screening unit, visited Monroe County to provide low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) scans.

A service of WVU Medicine, WVU Hospitals, and the WVU Cancer Institute, LUCAS was at Alderson Medical Center in Monroe County on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

L.U.C.A.S., an acronym for Lung Cancer Screening, builds upon the success and infrastructure established by Bonnie`s Bus. In West Virginia, more people die of lung cancer than colorectal, prostate, and breast cancer combined. LUCAS travels to the 42 counties in the state without easy access to lung cancer screening.

Similar to mammography, regular lung cancer screening can detect cancer early, when it is easier to treat and cure. Both units are part of the WVU Cancer Institute Mobile Cancer Screening Program and work in collaboration with a statewide partnership of clinicians, public health professionals, and other community leaders to reduce the number of deaths from breast and lung cancer in West Virginia.

For information on LUCAS, visit https://www.WVUCancer.org/LUCAS or WVUCancer.org/LUCAS. For an appointment, call 304-445-3140.

