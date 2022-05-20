ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agawam, MA

Robinson Park Elementary School Safe Routes to School project

By Brett Willand
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A new proposal that would make the area of an elementary school safer for students who walk and bike to school.

MassDOT held a public hearing to discuss the design for the “Robinson Park Elementary School Safe Routes to School” project. The “shared use path” project would create a direct path from the Maple Street corridor to the school.

“Agawam is an active community that wants to establish safe routes to the school committee and participate in the Baystate biking program.”

A raised three-way stop at the intersection of Bridge and Maple street, along with pedestrian curb ramps are part of the proposal.

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

