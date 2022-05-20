ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Alleged Chappelle tackler also charged in roommate stabbing

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man charged in an on-stage attack of comedian Dave Chappelle has now also been charged with the attempted murder of a roommate months earlier, authorities said Thursday.

Isaiah Lee, 23, has pleaded not guilty in the December stabbing that occurred during a fight at a Los Angeles transitional living facility, the LA County District Attorney’s Office said.

The publicity that followed the Chappelle incident helped lead to Lee’s identification and arrest in the previous attack, prosecutors said.

A message left with the county public defender’s office seeking comment from an attorney for Lee was not immediately returned.

Lee was arrested May 3 after allegedly rushing the stage and tackling Chappelle during his stand-up set at the Hollywood Bowl.

He was carrying a replica handgun with a large blade that folded out of it similar to a pocket knife, according to police, who released a photo of the weapon.

Chappelle was not hurt, and finished the show that was part of the “Netflix Is a Joke” comedy festival.

Lee pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of battery, possessing a deadly weapon with intent to assault, and two counts related to interfering with a public event. He has remained jailed since the attack.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Driver hits 3 children on sidewalk near California school

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A man who had been kicked off a Southern California elementary school campus drove a car onto a curb and struck three children who were walking to school, police said Monday. The children were hospitalized in stable condition and Jason Guzman, 26, of Valencia...
The Associated Press

California teacher suspected of molesting kids in classroom

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A substitute teacher was arrested on suspicion of molesting four female students in a classroom at a Southern California elementary school, authorities said. The alleged victims, ages 8 and 9 years old, told investigators the teacher touched them in appropriately in separate incidents at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Nationals host the Dodgers on home losing streak

Los Angeles Dodgers (29-13, first in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (14-30, fifth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (3-3, 2.63 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Nationals: Erick Fedde (2-3, 4.08 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -226, Nationals +186; over/under is 8...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

911K+
Followers
443K+
Post
411M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy