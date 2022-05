CHICAGO (CBS) – At least one person is dead and 31 are wounded in weekend shootings across the city as of Sunday evening.In the first shooting of the weekend, a 20-year-old man was struck in the leg by gunfire, in the 7600 block of South Rhodes Avenue, in Chatham around 8 p.m. Friday. The victim self-transported to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park in good condition. A 22-year-old man was shot by an off-duty Cook County Sheriff after refusing to be wanded at an entry point into Millennium Park, off Randolph and Columbus...

