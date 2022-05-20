State, feds investigating dangerous fungal cases at Las Vegas hospitals

Las Vegas-Based Wellness Firm Offering Services in New Markets. RESET IV is marking the second quarter of 2022 with expansion into more markets across the United States. Clients can now rely on RESET IV for their health and wellness needs in Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C., Tampa, and Orlando markets. These locations are in addition to Miami, Boca Raton/Palm Beach, and Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood, Florida, we’re also in Dallas, Texas, and in California we now serve clients in Los Angeles and Orange County, along with our flagship location, Las Vegas. President and CEO, Daniel Rubenstein, explains, “This adds up to eleven new locations for service since the start of 2022, and we are far from finished. Demand continues to grow for our IV services, and thanks to the dedicated medical experts continuing to join us we anticipate a strong year for expansion.”

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO