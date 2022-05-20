ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

State, feds investigating dangerous fungal cases at Las Vegas hospitals

By Jeff Gillan
news3lv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The culprit here is a fungus that for some people can be very dangerous. “Well, the infection is a fungal infection that can cause a serious problem but it's among people who are hospitalized with other issues, to begin with. So, while it's a concern for hospitalized...

news3lv.com

news3lv.com

Baby formula shortage causes difficulties for parents

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Across the Las Vegas valley, you'll see it -- bare shelves and frustrated parents. "It's crazy," said Robert who is relieved his daughter Riley turned 1 and no longer needs formula. "It’s like during the pandemic when no one could get any toilet paper. It’s like that now."
HEALTH
news3lv.com

Las Vegas psychologist weighs in after Texas school shooting

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Whether you’re in Texas or not – people around the world including here in Las Vegas, are all grieving for the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting. Psychologist, Dr. Tanisha Ranger said kids don’t feel safe going to school and many are...
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Reset IV Expanding Again in 2022

Las Vegas-Based Wellness Firm Offering Services in New Markets. RESET IV is marking the second quarter of 2022 with expansion into more markets across the United States. Clients can now rely on RESET IV for their health and wellness needs in Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C., Tampa, and Orlando markets. These locations are in addition to Miami, Boca Raton/Palm Beach, and Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood, Florida, we’re also in Dallas, Texas, and in California we now serve clients in Los Angeles and Orange County, along with our flagship location, Las Vegas. President and CEO, Daniel Rubenstein, explains, “This adds up to eleven new locations for service since the start of 2022, and we are far from finished. Demand continues to grow for our IV services, and thanks to the dedicated medical experts continuing to join us we anticipate a strong year for expansion.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

New text line open for struggling Nevada teens to talk to a friend

Las Vegas (KSNV) — During the last week of Clark County's school year, students say goodbye to trusted counselors, teachers and friends. Just in time for summer, a new text support line has just launched for struggling teens. It’s called a “warmline” because teens can text instead of call....
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Highest-earning zip codes in Las Vegas metro area

(Stacker) - The 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from the 2019 median of $69,560, according to the U.S. Census’s annual analysis of income and poverty in the U.S. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities—the fallout of which continues today.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

North Las Vegas mayoral race features state senator, councilwoman, 5 others

Policy, politics and progressive commentary While making a case on why they would be best fit to serve as next mayor of North Las Vegas, several candidates have united in a similar message: Voters cannot afford to keep electing the same old leadership. Seven people are running to replace North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, who is now running for […] The post North Las Vegas mayoral race features state senator, councilwoman, 5 others appeared first on Nevada Current.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
The Nevada Independent

Inmate labor may alleviate Nevada housing shortage, but critics question low wages

Quenga said the primary goal of prison industries is to transform offenders into productive citizens who have a skillset. But Neal argues that the current arrangement at NDOC is counterproductive – mainly because offenders often come home penniless and at-risk. The post Inmate labor may alleviate Nevada housing shortage, but critics question low wages appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Fox5 KVVU

Police: 2 dead after single-vehicle crash in central Las Vegas Valley

At Boulder Harbor the lake has dried up and many fish that were trapped in a shrinking pond died while others were saved by the Department of Wildlife. Assistant Principal continues to work while battling stage four colon cancer. Updated: 13 hours ago. A Las Vegas educator battling stage four...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Clark County makes changes to flashing yellow arrows

Flight schools tapped for trained pilots amid shortage, Summer travel season. The pilot shortage has snarled travelers’ plans amid a summer surge in flights, and Las Vegas flying schools are stepping in to fill the gap. Updated: 2 hours ago. Las Vegas is rallying to show support for the...
news3lv.com

Nye County officials locate, arrest wanted Pahrump man

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A man wanted for questioning in connection to a homicide investigation has been arrested by authorities in Nye County. With the help of the US Marshal's Regional Task Force and Nevada Highway Patrol, the sheriff's office arrested Jeremy O'Brien on Saturday, May 21, in Pahrump.
PAHRUMP, NV

