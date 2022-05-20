ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

‘The number of killings continues to increase’: Group calls for federal oversight of Detroit Police Department

ClickOnDetroit.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT – On Malcolm X’s birthday, the Coalition of Police Transparency and Accountability announced that they wanted the federal government to step in and investigate the Detroit Police Department for misconduct and excessive force. They say a sharp increase in excessive force complaints is why monitors need...

www.clickondetroit.com

Comments / 2

Related
WILX-TV

Michigan gang leader sentenced, openly advocated for race war

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel discussed the sentencing of ‘The Base’ leader, Justen Watkins, in Tuscola County. Founded in 2018, The Base – which is the literal translation of “Al-Qaeda” in English – is a white supremacy gang that openly advocates for violence and criminal acts against the U.S.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS Detroit

Detroit Police Search For Suspects Who Fired Several Shots At Officers On May 21

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for four suspects after shots were fired at officers during a pursuit on Saturday. Police search for four suspects after shots were fired at officers in the area of Davison near Dexter. | Credit: Detroit Police Department The incident occurred at 4 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, in the area of Davison and Dexter. Police say multiple shots were fired at officers in a squad car, striking it several times during the pursuit. Police search for four suspects after shots were fired at officers in the area of Davison near Dexter. | Credit: Detroit Police Department According to police, the front passenger was a white male with a black ski mask and the rear passenger was a black male with a handgun. In addition to this, police believe there were two women also inside the vehicle. Police search for four suspects after shots were fired at officers in the area of Davison near Dexter. | Credit: Detroit Police Department Anyone with information is asked to visit DetroitRewards.TV, call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#Violent Crime#African Americans#The Justice Department#Cpta#Dpd
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police want help finding 28-year-old Detroit man

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 28-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. Nikko Staffeld was last seen on May 4 around 3 p.m. Staffeld’s mother told police that she has been unable to contact her son and is concerned for his well-being. Officials say that...
DETROIT, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

AP: Parole denied for Michigan man who killed 4 women in 1970s

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – The Michigan Department of Corrections has denied parole for a convicted serial killer who confessed to killing four women in the Lansing area in the 1970s. The Eaton County prosecutor’s office said Friday that 67-year-old Don Miller will next be eligible for parole Aug. 29, 2027. Miller was allowed to plead guilty to just two counts of manslaughter because he led authorities to some of the bodies. He also was convicted of raping and strangling a 14-year-old girl and strangling and stabbing her 13-year-old brother. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer this year signed new laws allowing the parole board to review killers and other violent offenders every five years instead of every one or two.
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
ACLU
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
deadlinedetroit.com

Detroit Police Search for 2 Men Who Shot at Pursuing Officers

Detroit Police are hunting for suspects who fired shots Saturday and struck a squard car with officers inside. No one was hurt. The incident happened around 4 a.m. near Davison and Dexter when two men in a late-model black Ford Fusion with silver rims fired multiple times during a pursuit.
DETROIT, MI
wgvunews.org

Two arrested in connection with Kentwood graduation shootings

After the shooting of two people outside of a high school graduation ceremony near Grand Rapids last week, authorities now say detectives have arrested two people believed to be involved. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said its detectives, with the help of the Michigan State Police and Livonia police, made...
KENTWOOD, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man dead after shooting at Warren apartment

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died after he was shot at a Warren apartment Saturday morning. Police responded to shots fired call at Regency Club Apartments around 6:30 a.m. Officers found a 54-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
WARREN, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy