ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville, CA

Police searching for missing 12-year-old boy from Victorville

By Victor Valley News Group
vvng.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victorville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old boy named Christian Donald Dillard. On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, Christian...

www.vvng.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

81-year-old woman carjacked while handing out meals to homeless

An 81-year-old woman was knocked to the ground after someone forcefully took her keys and stole her keys as she was giving out food to the homeless. According to the Redlands Police Department, the carjacking happened in the parking lot of the Stater Bros. Market off of 11 East Colton Avenue at about 3:30 p.m. The woman was handing out meals to the homeless when a suspect stole her keys and jumped into the driver's seat. The victim was knocked to the ground as she held onto the driver-side door as the suspect drove away. Police said she was not harmed. Redlands police described the suspect as a Hispanic man in his 30s, with a medium build and complexion. He has short black hair, an Aztec tattoo on his hand and was last seen in dark jeans and a black T-shirt. The victim's vehicle was a 2015 KIA Sportage and was last seen driving west on the 10 freeway from Orange Street. 
REDLANDS, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Police investigating carjacking release surveillance video

Redlands police are investigating a carjacking that occurred Monday, May 23, in the parking lot of the Stater Bros. Market, 11 E. Colton Ave. Shortly after 3:30 p.m., Redlands police dispatch received a call of a stolen vehicle that had just occurred in the Stater Bros. parking lot. When officers arrived, they located the victim, an 81-year-old woman who had come to provide a meal to the homeless in the area.
REDLANDS, CA
foxla.com

2 men shot and killed in Commerce

COMMERCE, Calif. - Two men were killed in a shooting in the Commerce area Monday. The shooting occurred just before 11:45 a.m. in the 2700 block of Supply Avenue, near the Santa Ana (5) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The two men were pronounced dead at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Victorville, CA
Victorville, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

33-year-old man stabbed to death by teenagers near Inglewood

Police are searching for four teenagers who chased down and stabbed a 33-year-old man to death.According to the Los Angeles Police Department, on April 1, Dominic Lord and four teenagers had gotten into an argument after exiting a bus on 89th Street and Western Avenue. After the argument, the four teenagers chased down and surrounded Lord. The victim then fell to the ground before being stabbed.The suspects then ran eastbound on Manchester Avenue, east of Harvard Boulevard. The Los Angeles Fire Department transported Lord to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police have described the suspects as two girls and two boys, all between the ages of 14-16. 
INGLEWOOD, CA
foxla.com

Parolee arrested in Simi Valley

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - A parolee wanted on a felony warrant was arrested in Simi Valley Sunday. According to police, 45-year-old David Searles of Simi Valley was arrested Sunday morning. He was wanted on a felony "parolee at large" warrant. Officers responded to a report of an in-progress trespass around...
SIMI VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

Suspects almost escape with $250K in jewelry after robbing a Whittier store

Three suspects nearly made off with $250,000 worth of items after robbing a Whittier jewelry, however, they were stopped by not only Los Angeles County deputies, but members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Whittier police. According to authorities, the suspects smashed cars in the parking lot and cases inside Daniel's Jewelers in the Whittwood Towne Center Mall just before noon Monday morning. Investigators said two juveniles tried to flee in a stolen white pickup, but law enforcement purposely crashed into them outside the jewelry store to protect the public because they were speeding and driving recklessly through the parking lot.Authorities have not said if this robbery was connected to one that happened in Huntington Beach. 
WHITTIER, CA
mynewsla.com

Cars Riddled With Bullets During Eastvale Driveby

Several vehicles were damaged — but no one was injured — in a volley of drive-by gunfire in Eastvale, authorities said Monday. It happened about 6 p.m. Sunday in the 6500 block of Red Oak Drive, near Sumner Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt....
EASTVALE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Crime
Fontana Herald News

Man is shot to death at cemetery in Bloomington on May 22

A man was shot to death at a cemetery in Bloomington on May 22, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At about 12:39 p.m., deputies from the Fontana Sheriff’s Station responded to Green Acres Memorial Park at 11715 Cedar Avenue following reports of a shooting and an injured man inside the cemetery. The suspect immediately fled the scene and was not located.
BLOOMINGTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Instagram
KESQ News Channel 3

Vacationing Palm Springs firefighter rescues homeless man from dumpster fire

A vacation turned rescue mission. On May 13, Palm Springs firefighter Cody Ayotte was enjoying time with family in Oceanside when a dumpster fire caught his eye. "Adrenaline kicked in as soon as I saw that hand and I just wanted to get him out," said Ayotte. A bystander filmed Ayotte as he found a homeless man stuck unconscious under The post Vacationing Palm Springs firefighter rescues homeless man from dumpster fire appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Desert Hot Springs man sentenced to 17 Years in Cathedral City shooting

A 30-year-old man has been sentenced to 17 years in state prison for attempted murder stemming from a drive-by shooting that injured a woman in Cathedral City. Jose Angel Flores of Desert Hot Springs, who was behind the wheel of the car involved in the 2014 drive-by, was convicted on April 28 of four counts The post Desert Hot Springs man sentenced to 17 Years in Cathedral City shooting appeared first on KESQ.
KTLA

Resident fatally shoots suspected burglar in Walnut; 2nd suspect sought

A Walnut resident fatally shot an armed suspected burglar at his home early Friday morning, authorities said. The incident occurred around 4 a.m. in the 20000 block of East Country Hollow Drive, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release. Deputies responding to a burglary in progress call were met at the […]
US News and World Report

Arrest in 2020 Shooting Death Near Southern California Park

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man near a Southern California park in 2020, authorities said. Cedric Omarr Dempsey, 32, was found with a gunshot wound to the head behind Bordwell Park in Riverside on Dec. 22, 2020, police said.
RIVERSIDE, CA
paininthepass.info

Help For Two Survivors of Horrific Car Crash That Killed Three On Southbound I-15

NEWBERRY SPRING, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Novaa a 21-year-old female and her 3-year-old boy have created a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to cover medical care and replace the material things that were lost in the crash. The crash happened at about 11:11am Friday April 8, 2022. The...
paininthepass.info

CHP Issues Nearly 250 Tickets In The High Desert Over Last Week

VICTORVILLE, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> The California Highway Patrol issued nearly 250 citations, mostly for speeding, as officers saturated Interstate 15 in the High Desert area last week, according to a report by the California Highway Patrol. Officers from the Victorville station, along with Motor Officers from throughout...
VICTORVILLE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man Killed in Fall Off Cliff in Palos Verdes Identified

A 25-year-old man who died in a fall off a cliff in Palos Verdes Estates has been identified as Jerardo Huitzil. Coroner's officials identified him hours after he died and three others were hospitalized in the 300-foot fall. The three survivors were banged up, but they were expected to make...
PALOS VERDES ESTATES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy