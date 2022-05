In every relationship, there are consequences for each action. These consequences may be negative, resulting in a loss of trust, or positive, resulting in enhanced feelings of love. The effects may be large and immediate or imperceptible and graduated. These results stem from the choices we make. We all make choices. How we choose to respond to our “fears and anxieties about relationships” directly results in how good or poor they are (Beverley, 2004/2008). That’s where the bank of civility comes into play.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO