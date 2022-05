The college football world was treated to some drama when Alabama’s Nick Saban accused Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher of “buying players” with NIL (name, image and likeness) deals during the recruiting process. Fisher’s response was a fiery and personal rebuke of Saban, one that seemed to burn any bridges that may have still been standing between the two former peers at LSU. In the aftermath of the ugly back-and-forth, Fisher conducted an interview with KSAT-TV and backed up the defense of his recruiting with some evidence, as reported by Yahoo Sports.

