UPDATE at 5:39 p.m. on 5/23/2022 Decatur Police said Torressa Perry has been found. DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is looking for a woman who went missing early Monday morning. Torressa Perry left her residence on foot and, as of 4 p.m. on Monday, has not been seen since. Perry is 46-years […]

