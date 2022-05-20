ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

ISD 709 Requiring Staff To Wear Masks Again As COVID Spreads

By Alexandra Burnley
FOX 21 Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDULUTH, Minn. — Starting on May 23rd, all staff members at Duluth Public Schools will be required by the district to mask up again. The mandate will be in place for all of ISD 709’s buildings, as well as the spaces it leases, such as the Tech Village, the United Healthcare...

www.fox21online.com

Comments / 5

Related
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Requires Masks Again In All City Buildings

DULUTH, Minn. — The City of Duluth has announced they are now requiring masks in city facilities starting Monday, May 23 at 4:30 p.m. Regardless of vaccination status masks are required for everyone. On May 20, the CDC determined St. Louis County’s COVID-19 community level as high. Chief...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

COVID-19 concerns on the rise in St. Louis County

The number of COVID-19 cases in St. Louis County are on the rise, causing the number of concerns to also go up. “Right now it's certainly pretty prevalent in our community where we are seeing a higher number of people getting sick with COVID”, says St. Louis County Public Health Division Director Amy Westbrook.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Edison Charter School Students Hold Outdoor Concert

DULUTH, Minn. – On Tuesday, kids from the Duluth Edison Charter School celebrated the end of the school year with their outdoor concert. Students grades kindergarten through fourth and their families gathered at Leif Erickson Park as the kids performed different songs. Due to the pandemic, this is the first time since 2019 the concerts have been held and all of the kids were excited to be performing outside again.
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Health
Duluth, MN
Coronavirus
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
Duluth, MN
Health
Duluth, MN
Education
City
Duluth, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
FOX 21 Online

UMD In Search Of Interim Chancellor After Unsuccessful Search

DULUTH, Minn. — The University of Minnesota-Duluth is asking for nominations for interim chancellor to lead campus for a two-year term. A nationwide search for UMD’s next chancellor was announced last November. After a long search process and getting down to four finalists, the hunt for a new chancellor was unsuccessful.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Fire Department Training 12 New Hires, Most In History

DULUTH, Minn. — Recently, fire departments have had difficulty recruiting and retaining staff. What used to be hundreds of applicants might now only be dozens. But over the next two weeks, the Duluth Fire Department is training the largest class of firefighters they’ve had in years. “Historically, when...
DULUTH, MN
lptv.org

COVID-19 Cases Continuing to Rise in Itasca County

New cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Itasca County, and a county resident has died after there were no COVID-related deaths in the previous six weeks. According to a press release from Itasca County Health and Human Services, the 14-day case rate per 10,000 residents now stands at 40.6, a significant increase from when it was close to zero in recent weeks. With the recent death of a resident, there have now been 147 deaths in Itasca County due to COVID.
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
FOX 21 Online

Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota Hosts Grand Opening of LSS Bethany in Morgan Park

DULUTH, MN – After a nearly two year process, Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota held a grand opening of its new facility in Morgan Park to better help children, youth, and families. The 3.3 million dollar facility was made possible through several community donors and replaces the much smaller one at the same location that has been used since the early 1970s. The larger facility allows for a more warming and caring atmosphere, additional programs and opportunities, and also more partnerships with families and the community.
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Isd#Duluth Public Schools#Isd 709
FOX 21 Online

SolFed Farm Receives Certified Naturally Grown Recognition

DULUTH, Minn. – Farming started as more of a passion project for SolFed Farm owner Liz Strohmayer. “We started with a few raised beds which quickly turned into a lot. It was ideally, it was supposed to be our way of being more self sustainable, and living a more self sustainable lifestyle,” Strohmayer said.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

New Mural in Downtown Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth gained a little more color this past weekend as a new mural made its debut behind ASI Accounting downtown. Mana Bear Bolton, a freelance artist from Duluth was contacted by ASI to create a mural with aerosol paint. In 13 hours and 55 cans of paint, a colorful scene of the aerial lift bridge and sunset was created.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Downtown YMCA Shut Down For Renovations

DULUTH, Minn.–After nearly a decade of not being able to make renovations, the YMCA in Downtown Duluth will be temporarily shut down for renovations and cleaning. From this Wednesday, until next Monday, new flooring, refinishing’s, and other projects will be underway. While the Essentia Wellness center will be open for YMCA membership holders during this period, members are excited to see the new updates.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Zoo Funding Updates

DULUTH, Minn.– With membership numbers up, The Lake Superior Zoo is preparing for the upcoming renewal of its accreditation from the Association of Zoo’s and Aquariums. While also making long term plans for improvements and additions at the zoo. The Duluth City Council approved a 15 year master...
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, May 24

Tuesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 4,033 newly reported cases and five reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,601. Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 72-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Monday, May 23. Data from the weekend is included, thus boosting the number of cases in today's report.
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

DECC Hands Preparing To Welcome In Cruise Ships

DULUTH, Minn.– With summer rolling around, the DECC is looking for volunteers to welcome in cruise ships. DECC Hands is a volunteer group for those wanting to greet, and welcome those coming off the vessels to the city of Duluth. They are looking for people who love Duluth, and...
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 2,152 New Cases, 9 More Deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health officials in Minnesota have reported 2,152 new cases of COVID-19, along with nine more deaths. The latest update from the Minnesota Department of Health brings the state’s total case count to 1,495,009, including roughly 70,000 reinfections. The virus has killed 12,596 Minnesotans. The state’s case growth rate stands at 38.6 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. That’s significantly above the high risk threshold (drawn at 10), and the rate has been climbing for many weeks now. The hospitalization rate is back above the line for high risk after sitting below it for months. It stands 9.4 new hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The threshold for high risk for that metric is 8 cases per 100,000 residents. There have now been 63,869 hospitalizations for COVID-19, according to the latest figures, 11,642 of which were ICU hospitalizations. As of Monday, there were 36 Minnesota patients receiving care for COVID in ICU beds, and another 386 in non-ICU. Seventy-five percent of the eligible population has received at least one vaccine dose, and 49% are up-to-date with their doses, including boosters. In all, 9.97 million vaccine shots have been delivered, with 2.25 million of those being boosters.
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

USS Minneapolis St. Paul Heads Home

DULUTH, Minn. – People gathered in Canal Park Tuesday afternoon to witness the USS Minneapolis St. Paul leaving the harbor. The naval ship was commissioned on Saturday, and the first to ever be in the state of Minnesota. Dozens of people came down to watch, and those who gathered...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

New Minnesota breakthrough COVID-19 data backs boosters' protection

COVID-19 vaccine boosters have lowered rates of hospitalizations and deaths in Minnesota, according to new state breakthrough infection data that for the first time compared pandemic outcomes by detailed vaccination status. Protection was greatest among seniors, who if unvaccinated were 1.6 times more likely over the past 60 days to...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Thousands Of Minnesota Nurses Prepare To Picket As Contract Expiration Date Nears

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Thousands of nurses plan to picket in a few weeks as contract negotiations continue at several hospitals. Some nurses were creating signs on Saturday to hold the line. They say they’re overworked, understaffed, and patients are paying too much for health care. “Our healthcare system is in critical condition,” said RN and President of the Minnesota Nurses Association Mary C. Turner. “Hospital executives with million-dollar salaries have created a staffing and retention crisis which is pushing nurses away from the bedside. Nurses say that in the end, better contracts mean better care for patients. They plan to hold an informational picket...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Rolling Average Case Rate Finally Appears To Be Trending Down Again

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health officials in Minnesota have reported 4,033 new cases of COVID-19, along with five more deaths. The latest update from the Minnesota Department of Health brings the state’s total case count to 1,499,038, including roughly 71,300 reinfections. The virus has killed 12,601 Minnesotans. The state’s case growth rate stands at 36.1 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. That’s significantly above the high risk threshold (drawn at 10), though it’s also the first sign that the average case rate is on the way down. The hospitalization rate is back above the line for high risk after sitting below it for months,...
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Interchange Project Update

DULUTH, Minn.– As summer approaches, works continues on the Twin Ports Interchange Construction Project. It’s a total redesign for what was often called the “can of worms.”. Lots of ground work is now happening at the site, and plenty of heavy machinery will be operating there throughout...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy