ISD 709 Requiring Staff To Wear Masks Again As COVID Spreads

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health officials in Minnesota have reported 2,152 new cases of COVID-19, along with nine more deaths. The latest update from the Minnesota Department of Health brings the state’s total case count to 1,495,009, including roughly 70,000 reinfections. The virus has killed 12,596 Minnesotans. The state’s case growth rate stands at 38.6 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. That’s significantly above the high risk threshold (drawn at 10), and the rate has been climbing for many weeks now. The hospitalization rate is back above the line for high risk after sitting below it for months. It stands 9.4 new hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The threshold for high risk for that metric is 8 cases per 100,000 residents. There have now been 63,869 hospitalizations for COVID-19, according to the latest figures, 11,642 of which were ICU hospitalizations. As of Monday, there were 36 Minnesota patients receiving care for COVID in ICU beds, and another 386 in non-ICU. Seventy-five percent of the eligible population has received at least one vaccine dose, and 49% are up-to-date with their doses, including boosters. In all, 9.97 million vaccine shots have been delivered, with 2.25 million of those being boosters.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO