Beach Closure Issued for Isla Vista Between Ocean Road and Camino Pescadero Park Due to Sewage Spill

Betty Ann Oakes, born August 8, 1928, passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 17. Betty was born in Maumee, Ohio to Linus H. & Inez Weis, and spent her early years living in the northern Ohio area. She moved to Santa Barbara in 1962 and raised her young family, working in the hospitality industry and professional photography painting. In 1996, she became a resident at Valle Verde Retirement Community after the passing of her husband, George F. Oakes. Betty’s 25 years spent at Valle Verde provider her with many friendships, volunteer opportunities, and a safe environment in which to live. She is preceded in death by her husband George F. Oakes and daughter Deborah Culpepper. She is survived by sister Ann Krischack of Toledo, Ohio, daughter Lyn Anderson & son-in-law David Anderson of Ketchum, ID, son Dennis J. Reneau & daughter-in-law Madeline Reneau of Santa Barbara, CA, daughter Geralyn McCafferty & son-in-law Francis McCafferty of Jacksonville, FL, son Terence Reneau of Toledo, OH, 10 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO