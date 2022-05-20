ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How FBI bigwig aided and abetted Hillary Clinton plot

By Post Editorial Board
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2obB8E_0fkC3kMW00

Who needs to spend millions on television commercials or Facebook ads if you’ve got friends in the FBI who can pull off a political dirty trick for you?

Just look how cozy Hillary Clinton lawyer Michael Sussmann and FBI general counsel James A. Baker are in text messages revealed in Thursday’s testimony at Sussmann’s trial.

Can you meet tomorrow, Sussmann asks the high-ranking government official. “OK, I will find a time,” Baker answers. Does he need help getting into the building? No, Sussmann answers, I have a badge to get into the Federal Bureau of Investigation. How convenient.

It was during this meeting that Sussmann peddled the false story that Donald Trump was secretly communicating with a Russian bank.

Sussmann obviously is guilty of the crime of which special counsel John Durham accuses him, lying to the FBI, despite his claims otherwise. He specifically says to Baker that he’s not coming in “on behalf of any client or company” when he was working for ­Clinton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jXFNJ_0fkC3kMW00
Former FBI general counsel James A. Baker leaves the United States District Court following testimonies on May 19.
Ron Sachs – CNP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jsIEm_0fkC3kMW00
DOJ released exhibits showing Sussmann’s texts to FBI James Baker.
DOJ
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E4Bj2_0fkC3kMW00
Special Counsel John Durham revealed text messages between Clinton and Sussmann.
Andrew Kelly/REUTERS

But are we really to believe Baker didn’t know that Sussmann — a well-known Democratic lawyer who can drop by the FBI at the drop of a hat — was a ­biased tipster? Worse, when Baker passes Sussmann’s story to FBI agents, he doesn’t tell them where it’s coming from, allowing the lawyer anonymity even as an investigation finds his tale is garbage.

Durham is pursuing a narrow indictment, but what he’s exposing is far larger. An unethical Clinton campaign, a biased government bureaucracy, and an insouciant class of Beltway insiders who figured they could get away with anything.

Comments / 0

