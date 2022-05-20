ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Role of magnetostriction on power losses in nanocrystalline soft magnets

By Hiroshi Tsukahara
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoft magnetic materials are key materials for the magnetic cores used in motors and generators. To improve the energy efficiency of magnetic cores, it is important to understand the mechanism of energy loss under oscillating magnetic fields. Here, we clarify the mechanism of energy loss in nanocrystalline soft magnetic materials (NSMMs),...

