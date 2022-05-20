ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

May 19th Kicks Off Four Days of Malcolm X Birthday Festivities

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Omaha, NE) -- On May 19th, 1925, Malcolm X was born in Omaha. The...

First Touchdown Balloon Tradition At Memorial Ends

Citing a shortage of helium that is needed by the university system for medical purposes and research, University of Nebraska- Lincoln Athletic Director Trev Alberts says Husker fans will not be handed balloons inside Nebraska Memorial Stadium starting this season. For decades, Nebraska fans have released the red balloons stamped...
LINCOLN, NE
Arrest Made In Omaha Weekend Assault

An initial court appearance will be next for a person under arrest in connection with a weekend shooting in Omaha. Police say they were called to the area of 25th and Ames Avenue late Saturday night, and officers found a male party down in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest.
OMAHA, NE
DEA Omaha Office Collects Nearly 19,000 Lbs of Medications on Take Back Day

(Omaha, NE) -- The DEA Omaha Division releases the figures from last month's Drug Take Back Day. Residents across the five state DEA Omaha Division, which includes Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota, dropped off 18,729 pounds of unneeded medications at 176 collection sites on April 30. Nationally, DEA collected more than 720,000 pounds of medications at 5,144 collection sites. Since 2010, DEA, along with its law enforcement partners, has collected nearly 16 million pounds of unneeded prescription medications.
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Inmate Death Investigated

Under state law, a Grand Jury will be put together to investigate the death of a Nebraska Correctional Services inmate. Corrections says 64-year-old Russell Harms died Monday morning at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln. Harms was serving a life sentence for First-Degree Murder and Use of a Deadly...
LINCOLN, NE

