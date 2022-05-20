May 19th Kicks Off Four Days of Malcolm X Birthday Festivities

(Omaha, NE) -- The DEA Omaha Division releases the figures from last month's Drug Take Back Day. Residents across the five state DEA Omaha Division, which includes Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota, dropped off 18,729 pounds of unneeded medications at 176 collection sites on April 30. Nationally, DEA collected more than 720,000 pounds of medications at 5,144 collection sites. Since 2010, DEA, along with its law enforcement partners, has collected nearly 16 million pounds of unneeded prescription medications.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO