LAKE GENEVA, Wis.— Catholic University of America’s hopes of auctioning off Judy Garland’s dress from “The Wizard of Oz” could be melting away. The U.S. District Court of the Southern District of New York granted a preliminary injunction Monday that will put a pause on the auction or sale of the dress, according to court documents.

