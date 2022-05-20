Wilton man to compete in first-ever fling golf tournament

PORTLAND (WGME) – It's been a historic season for the University of Maine baseball team. Tuesday, head coach Nick Derba was named America East coach of the year. Derba led the Black Bears to a 21-9 record, the program’s best since 2013. The Bears are also the top seed in the upcoming conference tournament. Derba says although he's pleased at the progress, there's still plenty of room for the program to grow.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 9 HOURS AGO