Wilton man to compete in first-ever fling golf tournament

SOUTH PORTLAND(WGME)—Southern Maine Community College celebrated their 75th year by celebrating their recent graduates. There were 1,102 students who earned 1,170 degrees and certificates during the past year, which was one of the largest graduating classes from SMCC. Students in the Class of 2022 came from across Maine, 20...
PORTLAND (WGME) – It's been a historic season for the University of Maine baseball team. Tuesday, head coach Nick Derba was named America East coach of the year. Derba led the Black Bears to a 21-9 record, the program’s best since 2013. The Bears are also the top seed in the upcoming conference tournament. Derba says although he's pleased at the progress, there's still plenty of room for the program to grow.
BREMEN (WGME) -- Maine Game Warden Jake Voter and Game Warden K-9 Koda rescued their second missing person of the weekend early Monday morning. Voter and Koda rescued a missing 11-year-old girl on Friday. They were called in to help find a missing 77-year-old woman in Bremen around 11:45 p.m....
Sanford (WGME) -- Mainers making a difference, helping the families of the victims of the Tops Supermarket shooting in Buffalo. The National Saving Fatherhood Foundation in Sanford hosted a movie night Sunday to raise money for the families impacted by the mass shooting. The help includes all proceeds from tickets,...
The pain at the pump continues with AAA reporting Maine’s average gas price stand at $4.73 cents. The average gasoline prices in Maine have risen about 15 cents per gallon in the last week. Prices in Maine are 62.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand...
CLINTON (WGME) -- Clinton Police say the body of a man missing for almost two months has been found in the Kennebec River. The Kennebec County Sheriff's Department received a call Sunday afternoon reporting a possible body in the water between the Benton Bridge and dam. The body was identified...
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A water main break shut down part of West Presumpscot Street in Portland on Monday. Video shows a tower of water shooting out of the street off Washington Avenue. One resident in the area says he was asleep when he heard it happen. “It was so much....
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – Tenants at Redbank Village in South Portland are facing big rent hikes with little notice. South Portland city leaders will consider measures to help, including a possible eviction moratorium, as they still haven't heard from the new owners of Redbank. Residents at Redbank Village have...
PORTLAND (WGME) -- People living in a motel in Wells will be able to stay for now, after a judge blocked a sudden attempt to kick them out. The Majestic Regency Resort in Wells has been letting those experiencing homelessness stay for months, paying with emergency rental relief. The community...
POWNAL (WGME) -- In many ways we’re more connected than ever before, but many of us are feeling isolated. According to the Survey Center on American Life, the number of people who say they don’t have one single close friend has quadrupled in the past 30 years. At...
SKOWHEGAN (WGME) -- If you bought food from the deli at the Skowhegan Walmart, the Maine CDC says you may have been exposed to hepatitis A. The Maine CDC identified a case of hepatitis A virus in a Skowhegan food service worker. Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease caused...
WELLS (WGME) -- A Maine judge is blocking a motel in Wells from evicting long-term residents on short notice after complaints led the town to threaten the motel’s license, according to the Bangor Daily News. Last week, the Majestic Regency Resort gave notices to residents, who are using pandemic...
WELLS (WGME) -- A Maine man allegedly shot and killed his 2-year-old niece and injured his father and brother in Wells during a fight that started over a t-shirt. Police charged 19-year-old Andrew Huber-Young with murdering his niece, 2-year-old Octavia Huber Young, at a home on Crediford Road on Saturday.
HAMPDEN(WGME)—Maine State Police are looking for a man from Jay that led an officers on a pursuit. According to Police, the Augusta Regional Communications Center received a call around 10:07 p.m. Friday night about complaints of a black Dodge Ram operating erratically on the northbound side of I-95 in Pittsfield.
ALFRED (WGME) -- The man suspected of killing his 22-month-old niece in a triple shooting in Wells appeared in court for the first time on Tuesday. Police say the incident started over a fight over a t-shirt. Police charged 19-year-old Andrew Huber-Young with murdering his niece, 22-month-old Octavia Huber-Young, at...
PARSONSFIELD (WGME) -- A Maine man was charged with OUI after he allegedly caused a head-on crash in Parsonsfield that seriously injured a woman. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy spotted a man driving erratically Pendexter Brook Rd. around 2:20 p.m. on Monday. As the vehicle passed the deputy, it almost struck his cruiser.
WELLS(WGME)-- A 2-year-old was killed in a shooting that happened on Crediford Road in Wells Saturday. Octavia Huber-Young's mother confirmed her death with WGME's Owen Kingsley on Sunday morning. Huber Young says the two other victims were the child's father and grandfather, who have since been released from the hospital.
AUBURN (WGME) -- Police say an inmate escaped from the Androscoggin County Jail, stole a vehicle, and led police on a chase before crashing in Mechanic Falls on Monday morning. According to the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office, 23-year-old David Ricardo Mockler of Lisbon escaped while at recreation by climbing a...
