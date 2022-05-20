ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

7-year-old Aurora boy found safe

9NEWS
9NEWS
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

AURORA, Colo. — A 7-year-old boy who went missing Thursday has been found safe, the Aurora Police Department (APD) said. APD said the boy left his home on a motorized scooter Thursday afternoon. Thursday evening, police said he had been safely located and returned to his home....

www.9news.com

Comments / 0

Related
9NEWS

Man gets 32 years for deadly shooting through bathroom door

AURORA, Colo. — A 26-year-old man was sentenced to 32 years in prison Monday for a deadly shooting in an Aurora apartment during a marijuana robbery, the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office said. Octavis Styles pleaded guilty in March in Adams County District Court to second-degree murder in the...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Dog survives plane crash in Broomfield

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Two private pilots died in a plane crash shortly after taking off from Erie Municipal Airport on Sunday. The National Transportation Safety Board will release a preliminary report on what happened next week. There was one survivor of the plane crash: a dog named Chatah. How...
BROOMFIELD, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Aurora, CO
Aurora, CO
Crime & Safety
KRDO

Police investigate shootings that wound 7 in Colorado

DENVER (AP) — Police on Monday were investigating several shootings in the Denver area and Colorado Springs that left seven people wounded. In Colorado Springs, police say two juveniles were shot in a parking lot outside The Citadel mall after a disturbance that started inside the mall. KKTV reported that one of the victims was a 12-year-old girl who happened to be walking by when the shooting started in a dispute involving an ex- and current boyfriend of a girl. She is expected to survive. A boy was also shot. In one of the other shootings, three people were also wounded near a homeless shelter in Denver.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

35 year old shot, killed Thursday night

DENVER — Police are searching for the person who shot and killed a man in west Denver Thursday night. Denver police said 35-year-old Christian "St. Louis" Gardner was shot in the 1400 block of North Yates Street at around 10:40 p.m. Gardner was rushed to a hospital, but ended up succumbing to his injuries.
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Two cell phone carrier companies burglarized Monday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating two burglaries which left the AT&T Store and the T-Mobile Store's front doors smashed out. Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department Communications Center received a report of a burglary alarm at the AT&T Store located at 3532 New Center Point, just after 3 a.m. At the scene, The post Two cell phone carrier companies burglarized Monday morning appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

3 injured in shooting at Aurora apartment complex

AURORA, Colo. — Three people were seriously injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in Aurora Sunday afternoon, the Aurora Police Department said. Police said the shooting happened after a dispute in the parking lot of the Park Place at Expo Apartments on Exposition Avenue. One victim was...
AURORA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Fire Tv#7 Year Old#Next#Broncos#App#Kusa#Apple Tv And Fire Tv
9NEWS

Jerry Kennedy, former Denver Police division chief and close friend of Elvis Presley, dies

DENVER — He served with the Denver Police Department for 34 years, eventually rising to the rank of division chief, but he was best known by many as a "King's" close friend. Jim Collier spent 34 years with the Denver Police Department, including one year as chief of the department in the early 90s. During that time, he said he met hundreds, if not thousands of officers, but no one as memorable as Division Chief Jerry Kennedy.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Plane Crashes In North Broomfield Neighborhood, Misses Houses

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Emergency responders have arrived Sunday at the scene of a single-engine plane crash at the Anthem Ranch neighborhood in north Broomfield. Two people aboard the plane have been declared deceased, per a fire department spokesperson. (credit: CBS) Sara Farris of North Metro Fire Rescue District told CBS4 that the plane did not hit any homes and there are no reports of injuries from residents in the area. Police and fire on scene of a single engine plane crash in the Anthem Ranch neighborhood, near Lowell Blvd and Las Brisas Drive. @NMFirePIO on scene and will provide updates. Please avoid the...
BROOMFIELD, CO
9NEWS

Shootings, murders continue to rise in Denver

DENVER — Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said he's "very concerned" about a violent few days that left four people injured during two separate shootings. One person was wounded early Monday morning in a shooting on King Street, while three others were hurt -- one of them seriously -- after a shooting at Park Avenue and Lawrence Street in downtown Denver.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
KXRM

CSPD investigates shooting at Citadel Mall Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting with multiple victims at the Citadel Mall Sunday night. Police tell FOX21 News the shooting took place after 6 p.m. A person was found in the food court with a gunshot wound in the chest and another bullet had grazed their arm. CSPD […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
1310kfka.com

Deaths of 4 Weld County women remain unsolved for decades

It’s been four decades and the deaths of four women in Weld County remain unsolved. Denver News 9 reports Yvonne Rabb, Robin Nelson, Valerie Meeks, and Tammy Cheeks all had connections to Denver’s Colfax Avenue – they were prostitutes – all killed between 1981 and 1992. Their deaths and the deaths of other women in rural counties led to the formation of the Denver Homicide Task Force in 1988, which investigated the possibility of a serial killer targeting prostitutes. Police believe the killings of Rabb and Nelson are connected. Both were both found in Weld County with plastic bags over their heads. For a full report on the cold cases, visit https://www.9news.com/.
WELD COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

1 Dead, 1 Injured In Shooting At Party On Peoria Street In Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — A man was killed and a minor was injured in a shooting at a party on Peoria Street in Aurora early Saturday morning, Aurora Police Department confirmed in a press release. According to the APD press release, just before 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the shooting at a a building in the 2900 block of S Peoria Street, where a man was found with gunshot injuries and pronounced dead at the scene. Another person — described as a juvenile male — was found with what were considered non-life-threatening gunshot injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police were still investigating what led to the shooting at the time the release was sent out, and there was no confirmation of arrests or possible suspect information. Anyone who can share details about this shooting with investigators can call Aurora Police Department at 303-739-7000 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867, where tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.
AURORA, CO
Westword

These Are the Colorado Counties Where COVID Is Getting Bad Again

On May 20, Jefferson County Public Health announced that Jeffco had moved from COVID-19 Community Level Low to Community Level Medium after exceeding 200 cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days — a metric established by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. New COVID-19 hospital admissions were up as well, hitting 6.4 per 100,000 residents.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy