ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Vigil set for Healing Garden to Stand in Solidarity with the Buffalo Community

KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTNzU_0fkByYnN00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – In the wake of the mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, El Paso County officials have planned a vigil this weekend to stand in solidarity with the grieving community.

Community members are invited to join the vigil on Sunday, May 22nd at 7:30pm.

The vigil will honor the victims lost in the shooting on May 14, 2022, at the site of the Sun City’s own memorial to the 23 lives lost to the Walmart massacre on August 3, 2019.

County Judge Ricardo Samaniego released the following statement about the upcoming ceremony.

“It is truly heartbreaking to hear about the shooting in Buffalo, New York. The similarity of being racially driven, at a grocery store where we shop for our families, a manifesto that embraces an evil narrative throughout our country, someone traveling from another community to incite terror, is all sadly becoming a common trend.

The memory of our own profound experience is sorrowfully awakened, but we also know that good superseded evil, and unity overcame overwhelming pain. I pray that our community can assist the community of Buffalo, New York during their bereavement process.

Hopefully our Healing Garden will be a testimony to our healing process for this and other communities dealing with the pain of unexpected and unwarranted evil”

County Judge Ricardo Samaniego

The Community Healing Garden at Ascarate Park is located at 6900 Delta Drive.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

El Paso County hosts vigil to honor victims in Buffalo

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – El Paso County hosted a vigil Sunday night to honor the victims of the Buffalo shooting on May 14. The message of the vigil was all about coming together as a community, even if those hurting are miles away and going through the pain that the El Paso felt once […]
EL PASO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Hundreds expelled to Haiti from El Paso under Title 42 on Friday

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Overcrowding at migrant processing facilities left a bad taste in El Paso’s mouth in 2019. Reports of migrants sitting or sleeping on concrete surrounded by razor wire under the Paso del Norte Bridge while enduring cold, dust and automobile fumes circled the world. It was all due to then-existing […]
EL PASO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Frustrated Dems weigh limited options after Buffalo shooting

Democrats are scrambling for answers in the wake of the shooting massacre in Buffalo, N.Y., the latest in a string of racist mass killings that have stunned the country, terrified minority communities — and frustrated reform-minded lawmakers who are left scouring for a viable response. The deadly tragedy in Buffalo, where a lone gunman shot […]
BUFFALO, NY
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
800K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy