SPOKANE, Wash. - A house fire Tuesday, May 24 ruined not only the home of a woman and her roommates, but also destroyed the makings of a fast-approaching wedding. Tina Allenbaugh, one of the women living in the house, is getting married this Saturday. She says while her wedding dress wasn't burned, it reeks of smoke. However, many of her centerpieces, decorations, supplies, and even the dresses for her bridesmaids and flower girl were lost in the flames.

