Canfield, OH

‘They’re basically on auto-pilot at this point’: Canfield celebrates District Championship

By Ryan Allison
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield softball team claimed the Division II District Champion on Thursday.

Watch the video above to hear from head coach Joe Angelo and senior Madison Angelo about the Cardinals’ big win.

“The Battle of 224. The girls came to play. Poland is a great team,” said Canfield head coach Joe Angelo. “We got some timely hits and a few big hits when we needed them. It was a thrilling game.”

Champs! Canfield claims District crown with win over rival Poland

Angelo added, “These girls get along so well, they’re basically on autopilot at this point. It is so fun to watch them go out there and deliver and play their best. They love each other. They play as a team. We win as a team. And that’s what they proved tonight.”

“It’s crazy. We haven’t won districts in years, so this is a big moment for everyone on the team,” said Canfield senior Madison Angelo. “We’ve all worked hard this season, so we’re very happy with the turnout.”

Madison added, “We’re a very well-rounded team. We’ve got good defense. We’ve got good offense. We worked on it really hard this season and everyone knows their roles, knows their job, and does it well. And if they make a mistake, they get back on the field and they play the game they know how to play.”

Canfield will advance to the Division II Regional Semifinals next week.

Community Policy