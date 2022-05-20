Red Flag Warning in effect

As patrons meander through the Garberville Farmer’s Market every Friday, the smell of popcorn entices the young and old to the bright yellow canopy of the Schroeder’s Gourmet Popcorn booth. Michael Schroeder, an Army Veteran and his wife Tonya moved to Humboldt County two years ago, where they have established themselves as “the popcorn people,” selling their gourmet popcorn at farmer’s markets and along the roadside throughout the county. That came to a screeching halt in mid-April when a worker from Humboldt County’s Division of Environmental Health (DEH) came by their pop-up booth on Herrick Avenue in Eureka to tell them that they were operating illegally.

