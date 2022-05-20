ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

Red Flag Warning in effect

KTVU FOX 2
 5 days ago

Residents are being kept out of some open spaces where a...

www.ktvu.com

Fort Bragg Advocate-News

Wildfire map: Evacuations in California’s red flag zone

Three wildfires ignited Tuesday morning in the north end of California’s Central Valley, part of a swath of the state that is under a red-flag warning for heightened fire risk. The map above shows the approximate locations of the fires, as well as the boundaries of an evacuation order...
ORLAND, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Wilder Fire in Tehama County fully contained

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters have contained the Wilder Fire in Tehama County, according to CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit. The fire burned 90 acres on Tuesday. Firefighters say the evacuation warnings have been lifted. Firefighters say the vegetation fire was on Wilder Road and Live Oak Road, southwest of Red...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Vegetation fire burns along Highway 99 near Gridley-Biggs Cemetery

GRIDLEY, Calif. - CAL FIRE responded to an early morning vegetation fire in Butte County on Tuesday, May 24, that burned right along Highway 99. The fire broke out just after 1 a.m. Tuesday at Highway 99 and Deniz Bros. Lane/Ord Ranch Road. The fire was burning toward Gridley-Biggs Cemetery, on the north side of Gridley.
GRIDLEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Red flag warning for most of Solano County near Quail Fire

VACAVILLE, Calif. - The National Weather Service is issuing a red flag warning for most of Solano County on Monday where a fire is already burning. The warning will cover Travis Air Force Base, Fairfield and Vacaville, not far from where the Quail Fire has burned about 135 acres and is about 85 percent contained.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Early morning wildfire contained in Shasta County

OAK RUN, Calif. - A wildfire that started early Monday morning in Shasta County has been contained to under an acre. It was reported at 2:30 a.m. Monday at Mill Creek Road and Trail Way in the Oak Run area of Shasta County, about 25 miles northeast of Redding. CAL...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Crews make progress in keeping fire away from city of Colusa

COLUSA, Calif. — After winds posed a challenge for crews battling a Colusa County fire that prompted nearby evacuation warnings for parts of the city of Colusa, the fire appears to not be burning as fast as it was earlier Tuesday. The fire started along Brown Road, just north...
COLUSA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

The first area of homeless encampments is cleared in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico started clearing out and cleaning up homeless camps today for the first time in more than 13 months. They were in different areas around Downtown Chico, Annie’s Glen and Lower Bidwell Park. Both Chico’s Public Works crews and police were out there...
CHICO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Four Years Of Cutting Down Dead And Dying Trees

Calaveras County, CA — For the past four years, Calaveras County has been removing dead and dying trees that threaten county-maintained roads and infrastructure and the traveling public — and this may be the last chance to get it done for free. To date, the county has completed...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Cal Fire and local crews contain wildfire in Danville at 92 acres

DANVILLE, Calif. - Cal Fire, with help from local firefighters, contained a wildfire in Danville to 92 acres on Monday. The Camino incident is near Highland Road and Camino Tassajara. Contra Costa County Fire Protection District first alerted about the fire on social media just after 3 p.m. The update on the fire's containment was posted on social media just before 6 p.m.
DANVILLE, CA
News Break
Politics
capradio.org

Some living in 209 area code will need to switch to 350

Another big change is coming for people living in the 209 area code: Some will have to switch to another area code by the year’s end. The 209 area code stretches from El Dorado County down to just past Merced, including the cities of Galt, Stockton, and Modesto. Presently,...
GALT, CA
actionnewsnow.com

City of Chico begins clearing homeless camps

CHICO, Calif. - After more than a year, crews with the City of Chico have begun clearing homeless camps in downtown and Bidwell Park. Officials say they are clearing from downtown Chico to Highway 99 within Lower Bidwell Park on Monday. Crews began clearing Chico City Hall near Main Street...
CHICO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Firefighter injured battling Contra Costa County wildfire

Firefighter injured battling Contra Costa County wildfire. CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. - A firefighter was injured Monday afternoon while fighting a Contra Costa County wildfire. His condition is unknown but, fire crews were able to contain the blaze fairly quickly. One of the residents nearby says the fire could’ve been...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding Rancheria responds to Superior Court ruling against City of Redding

REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Rancheria has responded to a Shasta County Superior Court ruling that the City of Redding failed to follow its own processes, procedures and relevant law in taking only 11 days to sell a piece of property that effectively blocks access from Bechelli Lane to tribe-owned land where they hope to build a casino.
REDDING, CA
KTVU FOX 2

4 California wildfires rage during hot, windy weekend

VACAVILLE, Calif. - Four wildfires burned throughout California this weekend amid hot and windy conditions. Crews said Sunday they were gaining ground on the Quail fire in Vacaville, as they work to contain three other blazes throughout the state. The Quail fire broke out Saturday and is 45 percent contained...
kymkemp.com

Veteran-Owned Popcorn Stand Revenue Cut in Half by Food Regulations

As patrons meander through the Garberville Farmer’s Market every Friday, the smell of popcorn entices the young and old to the bright yellow canopy of the Schroeder’s Gourmet Popcorn booth. Michael Schroeder, an Army Veteran and his wife Tonya moved to Humboldt County two years ago, where they have established themselves as “the popcorn people,” selling their gourmet popcorn at farmer’s markets and along the roadside throughout the county. That came to a screeching halt in mid-April when a worker from Humboldt County’s Division of Environmental Health (DEH) came by their pop-up booth on Herrick Avenue in Eureka to tell them that they were operating illegally.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

