Bartels homers twice to lift South Range to third-straight district title
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The top-seeded South Range softball team defeated 18th-seeded Gilmour Academy 5-1 Thursday to claim its third-straight Division III District Championship.
The Raiders trailed 1-0 in the third inning. Kelly Szolek singled to right center to bring in Jamie Feren to tie the game at 1-1.Champs! Canfield claims District crown with win over rival Poland
Sophomore Gretchen Bartels hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning to give the Raiders a 4-1 lead.
Bartels added a solo homer in the sixth to secure the 5-1 victory.
The Raiders improve to 22-7 on the season and will play Massillon Tuslaw in the regional semifinals on Wednesday, May 25.
