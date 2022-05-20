Severe Weather Statement issued for Shawano by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-26 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Door; Kewaunee; Manitowoc BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT TODAY THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Considerable wave action and dangerous currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Door, Kewaunee and Manitowoc Counties. * WHEN...From noon CDT today through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected. Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some of the beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include... Rock Island State Beach, Baileys Harbor beaches and Whitefish Dunes Beach in Door County. Cresent Beach and City of Kewaunee Beach in Kewaunee County. Point Beach, Neshotah Beach and Red Arrow Beach in Manitowoc County.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 41 MINUTES AGO