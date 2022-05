NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - For the last seven years, the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation has taken steps to address the need for more housing. “ The anticipation of the wonderful projects that are in the pipeline moving forward and all of the jobs that I know that are going to get created in two to five years down the road, we really need to be better prepared as a community to do everything we can on housing from A to Z,” said chamber president Gary Person.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 9 HOURS AGO