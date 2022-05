In a poll conducted by the Guardian in August of 2021 about the number of deaths Australians would be willing to accept as restrictions eased, only 3% of respondents felt that 5,000 or more COVID-related deaths per year would be acceptable. Sadly we have surpassed that milestone in the first four months of this year alone. Each day, an average of 45,000 Australians are reporting cases of COVID, a number that is rising and likely a substantial underestimate. Yet where are the sensible public health measures to stem the tide of illness and death? ...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO