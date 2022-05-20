ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Goldman Sachs picks Chinese stocks with the most room to bounce back as Covid eases

By Evelyn Cheng, @chengevelyn
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndustrial production unexpectedly fell in April, as Covid controls halted...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens US after Biden says he’ll defend Taiwan

Chinese officials threatened to take actions to “safeguard” their sovereignty after President Joe Biden said on Monday that the U.S. would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan. In a press conference while visiting Japan, Biden was asked whether he would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan. Biden replied,...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Chinese Stocks#Industrial Production
The Independent

Japan scrambles jets as warplanes from Russia and China approach airspace during Quad summit

Japan says it scrambled fighter jets on Tuesday to respond to the approach of Russian and Chinese warplanes near its airspace, in what Tokyo called a “provocation” as it hosts a meeting of world leaders including Joe Biden.Addressing a virtual press conference, Japanese defence minister Nobuo Kishi said that the move by Beijing and Moscow was likely planned to coincide with Japan’s hosting of the Quad meeting with its allies the US, Australia and India. Tokyo is hosting its first ever informal gathering of Quad nations, which has seen leaders of all four nations — Fumio Kishida, Joe Biden, Anthony...
WORLD
insideevs.com

"There Will Be Blood" - Elon Musk Announces Litigation Department Amidst Allegations

It's been a rough few weeks for Tesla CEO Elon Musk. This time last month Tesla stock was nearing an all-time high and Musk was on the verge of buying Twitter. However, now the Twitter deal is stalling and Tesla stock has plummeted by over 30%. Meanwhile Musk is facing sexual misconduct allegations dating back to half a decade ago.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
CNBC

Christine Lagarde says crypto is worth nothing

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are "worth nothing," European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said. Lagarde said she thinks crypto should be regulated to protect inexperienced investors. Her comments come at a time of heightened regulatory scrutiny of the crypto market. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde thinks cryptocurrencies aren't worth...
MARKETS
CNBC

Stock futures nudge higher following Tuesday's losses in the Nasdaq

U.S. stock futures rose early Wednesday morning after the Nasdaq Composite dropped during the regular session, following a warning of slowing growth from social media company Snap that hurt the tech-heavy index. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 51 points, or 0.16%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.37%...
STOCKS
CNBC

Treasury yields fall as investors remain cautious following stock sell-off

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday morning, as investors remained cautious following a sell-off in stock markets in the previous session. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note moved 2 basis points lower to 2.7344% at 4:25 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond ebbed 2 basis points to 2.9451%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy