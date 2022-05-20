ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Rochelle street renamed in honor of former resident who is now 102 years old

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago
A special tribute to a former longtime New Rochelle resident was held Thursday.

A section of Bayberry Lane is now named for 102-year-old Benjamin Ferencz, who is the oldest Nuremberg prosecutor.

The Nuremberg trials were held at the end of World War II to prosecute high-ranking Nazi officials for their crimes.

Ferencz watched the festivities remotely from his home in Florida.

The Bayberry Neighborhood Association, New Rochelle students and city officials joined in the event.

#Nazi
