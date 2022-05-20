New Rochelle street renamed in honor of former resident who is now 102 years old
A special tribute to a former longtime New Rochelle resident was held Thursday.
A section of Bayberry Lane is now named for 102-year-old Benjamin Ferencz, who is the oldest Nuremberg prosecutor.
The Nuremberg trials were held at the end of World War II to prosecute high-ranking Nazi officials for their crimes.
Ferencz watched the festivities remotely from his home in Florida.
The Bayberry Neighborhood Association, New Rochelle students and city officials joined in the event.
Comments / 0