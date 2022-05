The season, which has been an unbelievable wild ride for the Woodstown High softball team, ended on a rollercoaster that was just as wild. The fifth-seeded Wolverines weren’t having much luck against top-seeded Audubon in the semifinals of the NJSIAA South Jersey, Group 1 Tournament Tuesday in Audubon. Woodstown didn’t get onto the scoreboard until two outs in the sixth when it tied the game with three runs.

WOODSTOWN, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO