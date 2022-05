YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian Keith Pasqual, 53, passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022 in his home surrounded by his family after a long six-year battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease). He was born on October 16, 1968 in Youngstown, Ohio. He served in the Army from...

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO