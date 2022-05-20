ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tri-State area on weather alert

By Rhett Baxley
 5 days ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Many counties in the Tri-State area is under some form of weather alert this evening. Daybreak will bring updates on the severe weather aftermath.

WEHT/WTVW

Afternoon storms tear through the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — While the eastern edge of the Tri-State had to endure the strongest of Saturday’s storms, the winds passing through Vanderburgh County were strong enough to damage trees — in some cases, snapping them in half. One Evansville man had both of his vehicles buried after part of a tree fell, but […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Clean up continues after severe weather

Wabash County IL. (WEHT)– Mount Carmel and Keensburg are cleaning up debris after two waves of severe weather. The first came in Thursday night, the National Weather Service says an EF-2 tornado packed winds of up to 115 miles per hour. The second wave came in Saturday night and gave residents quite a scare. Steve […]
KEENSBURG, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Union County man accused of plotting mass shooting

UNION COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Union County Sherriff’s Office (UCSO) says it arrested a man on 204 counts of terroristic threatening on May 20. Police identified the man as 53-year-old Dennis Rigdon of Sturgis, Ky. Officials say that Rigdon indicated his intention was to perform a “mass shooting” at a local facility which employs over […]
UNION COUNTY, KY
The Independent

Gigantic tornado hits Texas amid severe thunderstorms

A huge tornado struck northern Texas as a wave of intense thunderstorms powered over the state.Videos show a huge twister swirling over the plains near Morton, Texas, just outside of Lubbock.TEXAS TORNADO: Video showed a massive tornado near Morton, Texas moving slowly over the ground, causing damage and power outages in the area. pic.twitter.com/lDzJIZyWOu— KAMR Local 4 News (@KAMRLocal4News) May 24, 2022The tornado appeared to be immensely wide, spiralling down from a storm cloud above and whipping up dust and dirt as it swept over the flat land.There do not seem to be any reported injuries from that tornado...
TEXAS STATE
#Tri State Area
WEHT/WTVW

Fridge stolen by being delivered to wrong address

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police were called in response to a refrigerator being stolen. Officers arrived at the 200 block of East Louisiana St. on May 20 about 6:30 p.m. Police say the victim stated that her refrigerator was delivered to the wrong address and the delivery service showed her that the fridge was […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Evansville man shoots father during fight

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department was called to investigate shots fired in the 3000 block of Carolina Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene at about 5:40 p.m. Saturday to find a man shot in the abdomen, according to officials. Police said they spoke with witnesses who told them that a fight happened […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Daughter reports stabbing of her dad to police

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police (EPD) were called out to the 2000 block of Cheyenne Dr. for a welfare check on May 21 about 6:30 a.m. The victim had contacted his daughter and told her he was just stabbed according to police. Police said the daughter told officers about the stabbing and said the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana State Police reveal closures due to bikers

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police (ISP) will be shutting down parts of roads due to motorcyclists. On May 24, police will be shutting down portions of US 41 near Warrenton Road and I-64 eastbound at US 41 while hundreds of motorcyclists stop at Love’s Truck Stop at US 41 and Warrenton Road. […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Fight breaks out after men steal lottery tickets

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a gas station clerk was assaulted Saturday night after two men were confronted for allegedly stealing lottery tickets. The Evansville Police Department says officers responded to 300 South Green River Road just before 9 p.m. in reference to a fight in progress. According to police, the clerk told officers […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Storms leave many CenterPoint customers without power

UPDATE (4:40 P.M.): CenterPoint Energy says their crews are working quickly and safety to restore service. They say power has been restored for several hundred customers, bringing the number of customers without power down to around 1,090. “Restoration time will vary as crews make visual inspections to assess the extent of storm damages and needed […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Suspect ignores police after running red light

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police (EPD) said they attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle that had driven through a red light at South Hebron Ave. and Lincoln Ave. on May 21 about 4 a.m. Officers activated their vehicle’s emergency lights and the suspect continued to drive the speed limit said EPD. A police […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Duke Energy reports over 800 Tri-State outages

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Duke Energy is reporting over 800 outages in the Tri-State area. The company says that there are over 45,000 outages in Indiana. A severe weather system moved through Indiana that knocked out power for many residents throughout the state.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Police say teen shot at off-duty officer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police arrested a suspect shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday for shooting at an off-duty Evansville Police officer. Seventeen-year-old Denali Thomas was charged with attempted murder and was waived to adult court due to the nature of the charges. The incident occurred when two EPD officers were working off-duty at The […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Job fair offers $20 gift card, second-chance employers

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – If you’re looking for an entry-level, remote, or experienced management position, maybe this job fair can help. According to Hopkins County Job Expo, more than forty employers will be on-site, hiring for over 1,300 jobs. There will be eighteen second-chance employers and many employers will also be offering interviews. The Hopkins […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Semi driver rescued after getting stuck in floodwaters

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – A semi driver was rescued after getting stuck in floodwaters Saturday in Gibson County. Crews were sent to County Road 850 East around 4 p.m. This is just north of the Oatsville boat ramp. Firefighters said they used a rescue boat to reach the stranded driver and bring him back […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Daviess County offers free public record searches

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — If you’re looking to get ahold of public records, you’re in luck! The Daviess County Clerks Office says they are offering a free public record search through eCCLIX. Officials say users will need to setup an account to access the system, but there are no limits on the number of searches […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Reward offered for information on stolen wire

MOUNT CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) – A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of someone who stole wire from utility crews. Utility crews were making repairs after storms swept through Southeastern Illinois. Mount Carmel police say someone stole the wire after crews left it on the ground yesterday while connecting powerlines […]
MOUNT CARMEL, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Newburgh woman runs four marathons in one week

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – A Newburgh woman tested her endurance by running in four marathons in one week. Michelle (Miki) Fields ran a whopping 104 miles total with each marathon being about 26 miles! Fields competed in two challenges between May 15 and 21 to accomplish this feat. Three of the marathons were part of […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro Fire Dept. aims to save lives with blood

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Fire Department is teaming up with the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center (WKRBC) in order to save more lives around the Tri-State. OFD says they’re working together for the blood center’s annual “Save Our Summer” blood drive. Officials with the event say the drive ensures blood availability for their […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

