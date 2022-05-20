ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Million by 30: Ally Salama

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlly Salama’s company makes content aiming to improve...

www.bbc.co.uk

Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

"There Will Be Blood" - Elon Musk Announces Litigation Department Amidst Allegations

It's been a rough few weeks for Tesla CEO Elon Musk. This time last month Tesla stock was nearing an all-time high and Musk was on the verge of buying Twitter. However, now the Twitter deal is stalling and Tesla stock has plummeted by over 30%. Meanwhile Musk is facing sexual misconduct allegations dating back to half a decade ago.
BUSINESS
BBC

Ukrainian baby 'must be fingerprinted' to come to NI

A Ukrainian refugee family have been told they must travel 600 miles for their baby to get a security scan before they can fly to Northern Ireland, their sponsors have said. The family of five are in Romania waiting on their visas. Kilbride Presbyterian Church in Ballyclare, County Antrim is...
EUROPE
BBC

'I was repeatedly ignored' - report finds maternity racism

Black and Asian women are being harmed by racial discrimination in maternity care, according to an inquiry. The year-long investigation into "racial injustice" was conducted by the charity Birthrights. Women reported feeling unsafe, being denied pain relief, facing racial stereotyping about their pain tolerance, and microaggressions. The government has set...
WORLD
Reuters

Danone, Reckitt race to ramp up US baby formula supply amid shortage

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - Danone SA (DANO.PA) has been doubling shipments to the United States of Neocate formula for infants allergic to cow's milk while Enfamil maker Reckitt is also working to boost supplies amid a nationwide shortage, company executives said on Wednesday. Top manufacturer Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N) in...
INDUSTRY
BBC

America's struggle with racism, as told by immigrants

The 2020 murder of a black man, George Floyd, by police in Minneapolis shone a spotlight on racism in America. It also made black immigrants wonder if America's ideals of freedom and opportunity could be realised. Joseph Edghill, 65, has lived in the US for nearly half a century, but...
SOCIETY

