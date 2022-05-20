ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

25-year-old man who hit 4 Neshaminy students in DUI incident, gets 15-30 years in prison

By Nina Baratti
 5 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The 25-year-old man who severely injured four Neshaminy High School students will spend anywhere from 15 years to three decades in state prison.

The four teenage girls were out celebrating on the first day of spring break in Northampton Township, late March of last year, when a drunk driver crashed into them. The girls all survived, but not without severe injuries, including broken bones and internal injuries, including traumatic brain injuries. According to impact statements made in court, they still are dealing with ongoing treatment for the injuries.

Authorities say 25-year-old Shane Brolly, from the United Kingdom, was the man behind the wheel. They say he tried to pass a car over a double-solid yellow line right before the crash, shortly after 10 p.m. on Bridgetown Pike.

The Bucks County district attorney’s office says Brolly, whose driver’s license from the U.K. was suspended at the time, had a blood-alcohol level of more than twice the legal limit. He had a passenger in his vehicle at the time of the crash.

A judge sentenced him to state prison for a period of three to six years, on each of five counts of aggravated assault, among other things. All together, he is looking at anywhere from 15 to 30 years in prison.

Authorities say Brolly was in the U.S. on an expired work visa at the time of the crash — and was wanted for a DUI charge in Ireland where he fled in 2019.

