VIDEO: 69-year-old beaten and robbed in Harlem subway station

By Curtis Brodner
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD is searching for two men who beat and robbed a 69-year-old man in a Harlem subway station on Wednesday.

The two men approached the unidentified victim as he walked down the stairs at the 125th Street station around 1:30 a.m. and started to punch him in the head, authorities said.

One of the men pushed him to the ground and proceeded to kick him while the other took the man’s wallet out of his pocket along with $150, according to police.

The two suspects fled after the attack, officials said.

Police are asking anyone with information on the attack to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Anonymous tips can also be submitted at the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

