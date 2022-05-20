ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Possible monkeypox case reported in New York City, health department says

By Sarah Vasile, Nexstar Media Wire
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZAB6G_0fkBsJRc00

NEW YORK ( WPIX ) — The New York City Department of Health is investigating a possible case of monkeypox within the city Thursday, one day after the smallpox-like illness was confirmed to be in Massachusetts .

The possible monkeypox patient is being treated at NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue. Isolation protocols are being followed, according to the Department of Health. If positive, tests will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Monkeypox is uncommon in the U.S. It usually presents as a flu-like illness accompanied by swelling and a rash on the face and body. In 2003, 47 people in six U.S. states had confirmed or probable cases. They caught the virus from pet prairie dogs that been housed near imported small mammals from Ghana.

Bird flu found in NJ poultry flock

The virus originates in wild animals like rodents and primates, and occasionally jumps to people. Most human cases have been in central and west Africa, where the disease is endemic.

Monkeypox can be fatal for up to one in 10 people and is thought to be more severe in children.

People exposed to the virus are often given one of several smallpox vaccines, which have been shown to be effective against monkeypox. Anti-viral drugs are also being developed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford region high schools unite to donate blood

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rock River Valley Blood Center announced the winner of a blood challenge. The event took place Tuesday at Guilford High School, 5620 Spring Creek Rd. The RRVBC partnered with local schools to make it happen. Stateline schools urged parents and alumni to donate blood during the months of March, April […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy