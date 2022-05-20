Ed and Cherry Welcome Baby #2

Congratulations are in order for Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry on the birth of their second child.

The couple made the surprise announcement on Instagram of the birth of their second girl. He and his wife welcomed baby girl, Lyra Antarctica, in August of 2020.

“We are both so in love with her,” said the couple in the caption.”

Ed and Cherry didn’t say the name of their new bundle of joy but did post a pic of a new pair of baby socks. They did an almost identical post for the announcement of their daughter, Lyra in 2020 with a different colored pair of socks….so there is a theme here.

