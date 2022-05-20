ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Police search for suspects after 16 car break-ins in downtown St. Louis

By Kelley Hoskins
FOX 2
FOX 2
 5 days ago

ST. LOUIS – Police are looking for thieves who broke into more than a dozen vehicles in downtown St Louis.

Residents downtown are tired of having important valuables stolen from their cars and saying enough is enough. Investigators say the break-ins happened just hours apart – 16 in all.

Traci Armstrong woke up to find her car windows smashed and vehicle ransacked.

“I felt so bad for one couple. They were here from out-of-town visiting. (The thieves) snatched the rest of the glass out and drove off,” Armstrong said.

This isn’t the first time Armstrong has experienced a car break-in.

“Something has to be done. We have replaced two car windows within two months; one in the garage this past Saturday,” she said. “(They) busted the window out. They went in my car. I did not have anything in it. Took an old cellphone.”

Officers responded to a call around 3:20 a.m. of at least five vehicles broken into at Locust and N. 9th streets. Around 4:30 a.m., officers responded to at least four vehicles broken into in the Holiday Inn Select Hotel parking lot on Lucas. Around 5:35 a.m., officers got a call from Marriott security for eight vehicles broken into at N. 10th and St. Charles street.

Residents say the suspects are targeting vehicles for computers, wallets, purses, and money, as well as any weapons, left unsecured. Armstrong hopes police find the culprits

“This has to be stopped. No one has money to replace windows,” she said.

Meanwhile, police are checking to see whether any surveillance cameras captured the incidents. Authorities are also reminding people to remove all valuables from their vehicles and to lock their doors.

