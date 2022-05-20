Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn welcome second baby girl: 'So in Love'

Singer Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn have just welcomed another beautiful baby girl into their growing family, announcing their new addition in an Instagram post showing an adorable pair of baby socks.

Ed and Cherry, already parents to two-year-old daughter Lyra Antarctica , revealed the news to followers on social media saying they “are both so in love" with their little bundle of joy, and are "over the moon to be a family of 4.”

Congratulations to Ed and Cherry on the wonderful news!

