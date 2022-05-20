ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

Gichigami Bonsai Guild looking for new members

By Jerry Tudor
WLUC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new club in Marquette held its second meeting Thursday night. The Gichigami Bonsai Guild focuses on teaching and learning the art of bonsai. The group was formed online...

www.uppermichiganssource.com

WLUC

Great Lakes Recovery Center holds online art auction

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Everything from stained glass to mixed media, paintings, and even an apple pie are up for bids. The Great Lakes Recovery Center held its first online art auction on May 18 and it will continue until May 31. The art pieces were donated by staff from twelve different GLRC programs, in six different geographic locations across the U.P.
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

How to find your personal style

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Tia tries acupuncture, MDOT shares its Memorial Day travel outlook and Marquette County Conservation District prepares for its annual wildflower sale. Also today... Greta Hillstrom of Fancy-Free visited the studio to talk about her shop’s mission and to show off the space....
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Camping at Lake Antoine returns in 2022

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Camping is a popular outdoor activity during summer in the U.P. and a Dickinson County campground will open Memorial Day weekend for the first time in two years. This weekend, campers will return to Lake Antoine as all 90 campsites will open with some modern...
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
WLUC

SAY Theater holds auditions for Pinocchio Jr this week

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Auditions for the latest Superior Arts Youth Theater production have begun. Monday evening was the first of two nights of auditions for “My Son, Pinocchio Junior.”. Hopeful cast members have to sing and perform a monologue. SAY Theater recently held an audition workshop to give...
MARQUETTE, MI
Marquette, MI
WLUC

Memorial Day weekend brings start of camping season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Memorial Day weekend begins Friday, and tourists are expected to visit campgrounds across Upper Michigan. Expect to see an influx of people visiting the U.P., especially after record tourism numbers last summer. The DNR says the holiday weekend signifies the start of summer. A time for many to get their first chance of the year to experience Upper Michigan’s natural beauty.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Peter White Public Library hosts screening of mental health documentary

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Peter White Public Library in Marquette screened a documentary focusing on mental health Monday night. The film is called “Hidden Pictures.”. It was made by filmmaker and physician Delaney Ruston. The award-winning documentary uncovers personal mental health stories from around the world. “It’s that...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Eagle Mine holds community forum in Humboldt Township

HUMBOLDT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Eagle Mine held a community forum in Humboldt Township Tuesday. It was the first in-person forum since 2020. The forum was an opportunity to inform the public about their operations and announce the return of tours at their site. Eagle Mine’s managing director said these...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Honor Flight banquet prepares veterans for Mission XVIII

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Honor Flight Mission XVIII is a go for Wednesday, May 25. Tuesday was the banquet for the 85 veterans, their guardians and volunteers who will be taking off for Washington D.C. in the morning. The veterans will visit memorials for the wars in which they fought,...
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Marquette’s Diva Dogs Pet Salon owner retires after 35 years

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Angie Argall, owner of Diva Dogs Pet Salon, has made pets and pet owners happy since 1987. In fact, some of her clients have said she is the best groomer in the entire U.P. Argall said it all began when she first started working at a vet clinic in Wisconsin.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Tia tries acupuncture at MQT Acupuncture and Bodywork

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - TV6′s Tia Trudgeon has been training for the Marquette Marathon Relay for the past six weeks. And with her training, comes knee pain. Trudgeon visited acupuncturist Marc Weinrick at MQT Acupuncture and Bodywork to find a solution for her discomfort. Weinrick explains why someone might...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Iron County recreational facility prepares for summer activities

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Many outdoor recreation facilities have completed the transition from winter to summer activities. Transitioning from feet of snow to dry grass takes dozens of hours and cooperation from mother nature. Young’s in Iron River spent a full week in April preparing the golf course.
IRON COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Marquette Board of Light and Power approves maintenance of machines

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Board of Light and Power met Tuesday night. The board approved the maintenance of its equipment at the meeting. Specifically, the board is removing, repairing, and reinstalling six Turbocharge cartridges. The maintenance is expected to cost over $77,000. The MBLP Chairman says neglecting this...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette Symphony Orchestra announces Summer 2022 performances

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Following a successful 25th Anniversary Season, the Marquette Symphony Orchestra is announcing a full schedule of performances for Summer 2022. The summer will be highlighted by “Marquette at the Movies,” a free performance by the full Marquette Symphony Orchestra. On Saturday, July 9 at 7:30 p.m., the orchestra will take the stage at NMU’s Shoreline Theatre, by the Superior Dome and soccer field. This free performance for the entire family is once again made possible by a sponsorship from Eagle Mine. With Music Director Octavio Más-Arocas, the concert will feature selections and highlights from Band of Brothers, Cats, ET, Jurassic Park, Miss Saigon, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Star Trek, Superman and West Side Story. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. If needed, a rain date is set for Sunday, July 10 at 2:00 p.m.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

City of Marquette recognized for environmental leadership

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Marquette has been recognized for environmental leadership by the statewide Michigan Green Communities (MGC) program. As part of the 2021 MGC Challenge, 44 participating local governments were awarded gold, silver, or bronze seals of achievement reflecting community leadership in areas such as energy efficiency, climate adaptation and resilience, recycling, environmental justice, and more. Ten communities received bronze certification, twelve received silver certification and twenty-two received gold certification.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

City of Ishpeming shares plans for MI Clean Water grant

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Ishpeming is now planning its use of more than $600,000 to better ensure clean and reliable drinking water. This comes after 15 Michigan communities were awarded money from the MI Clean Water Plan last Thursday. Ishpeming City Manager Craig Cugini estimated that 600 total water lines need to be replaced.
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

Grant helps ensure Forsyth Township water clean and safe

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Similar to Ishpeming, Forsyth Township is receiving grant funds to help ensure its water pipes are lead-free. On Thursday, Governor Whitmer announced that 15 Michigan communities would receive grants to improve their drinking water, including the city of Ishpeming and Forsyth Township. Forsyth Township will now...
FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, MI
WLUC

Yoopers for Ukraine to hold art fundraiser

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Yoopers for Ukraine group is now preparing to host a night of art and culture to raise money and awareness for the crisis in Ukraine. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 26. “We are excited to bring to the community ‘A Night...
HOUGHTON, MI
WLUC

Motorcyclists kick off riding season with bike night at Up North Lodge

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Motorcyclists gathered at a Gwinn restaurant Sunday afternoon to kick off the riding season. Festivities at the Up North Lodge included food, music and bucket raffles. Before heading to the event riders came together and blessed their bikes in prayer. The Marquette Christian Motorcyclists’ Association led the blessing.
GWINN, MI

