Gichigami Bonsai Guild looking for new members

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Following a successful 25th Anniversary Season, the Marquette Symphony Orchestra is announcing a full schedule of performances for Summer 2022. The summer will be highlighted by “Marquette at the Movies,” a free performance by the full Marquette Symphony Orchestra. On Saturday, July 9 at 7:30 p.m., the orchestra will take the stage at NMU’s Shoreline Theatre, by the Superior Dome and soccer field. This free performance for the entire family is once again made possible by a sponsorship from Eagle Mine. With Music Director Octavio Más-Arocas, the concert will feature selections and highlights from Band of Brothers, Cats, ET, Jurassic Park, Miss Saigon, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Star Trek, Superman and West Side Story. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. If needed, a rain date is set for Sunday, July 10 at 2:00 p.m.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO