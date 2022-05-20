ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Davis Day will commemorate the real voice of Milli Vanilli on Saturday morning

By A.J. Jackson, Anderson Independent Mail
 5 days ago

Nearly a year after his death, John Davis Day will come to life in the same city he was born and raised.

A public, citywide celebration for John Davis, a native who was the real voice of Milli Vanilli — an early 90s, Grammy Award-winning R&B group — will take place on Saturday morning at the Anderson Arts Center starting at 10 am.

"I want people to see the love," said Lena Davis, the aunt of John Davis and director of Anderson's community workshop choir. "His hometown has to do something to honor him. There was nothing done when Johnny passed.”

Arts & culture: How a West African drum and dance group is mastering inclusivity at Anderson University

The event will feature speeches from family members, poetry, music and a video montage to commemorate the life of Davis.

Before Davis' international career, he attended Perry Elementary and Southwood Middle School.

He was a 1972 graduate of Westside High, where he was a member of the first Black Junior ROTC program for the Rams, Lena Davis said.

She hopes to inspire the local community to engage with one another and to respect each other.

Davis enrolled in the U.S. Army after graduation, he set his roots in Germany and never returned, devoting his life to music.

His mother and father were Anderson residents for over 90 years, his aunt said. It was important for her to bring this commemoration to people from his same city.

“I want our young boys and girls to realize that life can be better for them," Lena said. "They don’t have to take the rough side to life.”

A.J. Jackson is a general assignment reporter for the Independent Mail. Email him at ajackson@gannett.com with story ideas and leads.

This article originally appeared on Anderson Independent Mail: John Davis Day will commemorate the real voice of Milli Vanilli on Saturday morning

