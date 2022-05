LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department is investigating a crash in which a motorcyclist ran off N. Raguet St. and struck a gas pump late Saturday night. Police say around 10:50 p.m., Daniel Lee Jensen, 56, of Huntington, was traveling northbound on N. Raguet St. on his motorcycle when he left the road, hit a guy-wire, struck a curb and then hit a gas pump at the Bigs location formerly known as Cherry’s Grocery.

LUFKIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO